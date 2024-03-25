Is my child's LAUSD campus safe from earthquakes?





Is my child's local LAUSD campus earthquake safe?

That's what listener Connie Lichtenstein wanted to know after she discovered that the school they were considering sending one of their children to had a building that might need rehab.

“I am concerned about my child attending our local elementary school, Franklin Ave ES (part of LAUSD), in the fall because it is AB 300 listed. Are AB 300 schools now earthquake safe?

After looking at it, I can say that it is a complex question with an unsatisfactory answer, but it is worth exploring because it can give Connie, and perhaps you too, insight into earthquake safety in schools, questions about which have been asked before.

What is Assembly Bill 300?

In 1999, the California Legislature passed AB 300, which directed the General Services Administration to develop a list of public school buildings that did not meet a comprehensive overhaul of a 1976 law called the Uniform Building Code.

More than 9,600 buildings across the state were identified for review, according to a 2002 report prepared by the General Directorate of Security.

After evaluations, each of these structures fell into one of two categories:

Those that are likely to function well in the event of an earthquake (2,122 buildings) Those that may pose a risk and need assessment (7,537 buildings)

According to LAUSD representatives, 667 buildings in the area were ultimately determined to need seismic assessments.

since then:

34 buildings have been successfully rehabilitated, seismic assessments have been completed for 139 buildings and are at some stage in the retrofit process, and 459 buildings are still in the process of being assessed for seismic safety.

All tilt-up and non-retractable concrete and brick buildings (one of the most dangerous types of buildings) have been demolished or modified.

LAUSD lists its building inventory online, but this identifies only 645 of a possible 667 buildings. It is not clear why. Actors say it's up to date.

Class.

What does LAUSD say?

I requested an interview with an expert from LAUSD to discuss safety and was denied.

After more than a week of waiting for answers to a list of questions, the school district followed up with a statement from a spokesperson.

“Having a school building on the Los Angeles AB300 Building List means that the type of structure has been identified for seismic evaluation. Once evaluated, an appropriate action plan is developed, if necessary. If during the evaluation process the building is identified as possibly posing safety concerns, it will be Take the necessary measures immediately to ensure the safety of students and staff.”

In search of clarity, I asked: Are students and faculty safe inside AB 300-listed buildings in the event of an earthquake, even if the building has not yet been assessed or completed retrofitting? Are they expected to meet life safety performance? The question that lies at the core of this entire piece?

LAUSD did not answer the question.

So…is my child's school safe?

If you discover that an unimproved building is on your child's campus, should you be concerned?

“The fact that a building is on this list does not automatically make it a highly vulnerable building,” said Henry Burton, an associate professor in the UCLA Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering.

“Due to the number of variables involved, it is very difficult to determine whether a building is at imminent risk.”

A lot of work goes into finding out if a building will perform well in the event of an earthquake. Experts need to review building plans, conduct on-the-ground assessments, and consider everything from materials to how they are put together. They also need to make ground motion models that take into account different types of potential earthquakes.

If they discover that the building needs rehab, the structures often need to be opened up to make expensive improvements that can take years to complete.

Students at Bryant Elementary School shelter under their desks during earthquake training as part of the Great ShakeOut event on October 18, 2018 in San Francisco, California.

(

Justin Sullivan

/

Getty Images

)

Many structural engineers I spoke with also said that even if a building was built 100 years ago, that doesn't necessarily mean it wouldn't perform well in an earthquake.

“Normally when I talk to parents, I often throw my poor daughter under the bus by coming to the conclusion that there aren't many school buildings that I wouldn't let my daughter go to class in,” she said. Kenneth O'Dell, a structural engineer in Long Beach.

“I have confidence in the building stock within the local market for schools. This confidence comes in large part from knowing that the State Engineer's Department has been involved in the certification of school buildings since shortly after the 1933 earthquake.”

The structural integrity of schools has been a priority in California since 1933, after the Long Beach earthquake destroyed 70 schools. Fortunately, the students were not in school at the time and mass death was avoided. A month later, the legislature passed the Field Law, which established more stringent building requirements for schools than they had previously. It is often pointed out that since then, no school buildings in California have collapsed due to the earthquake.

In the end, it's up to you to decide if you're okay with the risk, as is always the case when we talk about anything disaster-related. That's the full conclusion of our podcast The Big One, which delves into the aftermath of a major earthquake in San Andreas.

“If they remain on that list and are not modified in any way, then yes I think I will either continue to homeschool my kids or I will find them a school that is not on that list and we don't have to worry,” Lichtenstein said when I told her what I learned.

What should I ask my child's school?

“The only thing I would suggest is to try to get more information from the relevant school district about what they are doing with the buildings and if they have a sense of the timeline for evaluating and retrofitting those buildings,” Burton said.

Feel free to ask your child's school or an LAUSD board member about a particular building, whether it has been evaluated and what its drawbacks are. If you get stuck or find anything, drop me a note.

Beyond structural safety, there are some important questions about earthquakes that a school should be able to answer:

What are the school's earthquake plans and can you see them? What types of supplies do they have available and when have they been updated? What types of precautions do they take regarding strapping heavy objects into the classroom and how often are classrooms inspected? Where will parents be able to take their children after the earthquake? If you can't reach your children after an earthquake, what happens? Is there anything you can prepare for your child in case a disaster strikes to make them more comfortable while there? 're waiting?

You should also consider printing out an emergency card and sticking it in your child's backpack, so they always have important information they can refer to amidst the chaos.

Find your LAUSD Board Member

LAUSD board members can amplify the concerns of parents, students and teachers. Find your representative below.

Map of District 1, including Mid-City and parts of South Los Angeles. Board Member George McKenna Email: [email protected] Contact: 213-241-6382

Map of District 2, including downtown and east, LA Board Member Rocio Rivas, Email: [email protected], Contact: 213-241-6020

Map of District 3, including West San Fernando Valley, North Hollywood, Board Member Scott Schmerelson, Email: [email protected], Contact: (213) 241-8333

Map of District 4, including West Hollywood and some beach towns. Board Member Nick Melvoin Email: [email protected] Contact: 213-241-6387

District 5 map, including parts of northeast and southwest LA Chairman Jackie Goldberg Email: [email protected] Contact: (213) 241-5555

Map of District 6, including the East San Fernando Valley Board Member Kelly Gonz Email: [email protected] Contact: 213-241-6388

Map of District 7, including South Los Angeles and parts of the South Bay. Board Member Tanya Ortiz Franklin, Email: [email protected], Contact: (213) 241-6385

What do you want to know about fires, earthquakes, climate change or any science-related topics?

Jacob Margolis helps Southern Californians understand the science that shapes our imperfect paradise and gets us ready for what's next.

ask a question

