A huge earthquake shakes parts of Scotland, as experts revealed its strength





A huge earthquake hits the coast of Scotland.

The earthquake's magnitude reached 3.2, according to the British Geological Survey.

1

The quake was recorded 108 miles east of Shetland's capital, LerwickCredit: PA

The major earthquake occurred just before noon off the Shetland Islands on Saturday.

The quake was 175 kilometers (108 miles) east of Lerwick and it is not known at this stage whether it was felt by any oil platforms.

In 2022, a 5.1 magnitude earthquake occurred 180 kilometers (112 miles) northeast of Shetland.

The BGS said the quake was felt by residents of Shetland, Aberdeen, Ellon, Stonehaven, Helmsdale, Inverurie, Lairg, Huntly, Banff and Fraserburgh.

She said the reports then described: “I lay in bed and heard a low rumbling sound,” “three waves of shaking in about three seconds,” “woke me up when the windows shook,” “the bed shook and the windows creaked,” and “the mirror “. “It shook” and “I felt it as well as heard it, and that is enough to wake me up.”

One report came from Aberdeen, more than 311 miles (500 kilometers) from the epicenter, which was about 86 miles (140 kilometers) west of Norway and 112 miles (180 kilometers) northeast of Shetland, the survey said.

In January of that year, a large earthquake with a magnitude of 3.6 was recorded in the North Sea, in the area of ​​​​oil and gas platforms.

It struck about 146 miles east of Aberdeen.

The BGS said the quake was close to the magnitude 3.1 event in the central North Sea that occurred on February 14, 2021 and the magnitude 4.2 event in the central North Sea that occurred on September 24, 2019.

The 4.2 magnitude event was reported and felt by several people on the production/utility/quadrants (PUQ) platform in the Elgin-Franklin oil and gas field.

A 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck the North Sea in 1931, and another 5.1-magnitude earthquake was recorded in the region in 1958.

The 1931 Dogger Bank earthquake was the strongest earthquake recorded in the UK since measurements began.

The earthquake started at around 1.30am on June 7 and was centered 60 miles off the Yorkshire coast.

The effects have been felt across the UK as well as in Belgium and France.

The earthquake caused damage in locations across eastern England.

The coastal town of Filey in Yorkshire was the most affected, with the church tower buckled due to the earthquake.

Chimneys collapsed at Hull, Beverley and Bridlington, and Flamborough Head suffered parts of its slopes collapsing.

It was also reported that a woman from Hull died as a result of a heart attack caused by the earthquake.

Less seriously, the head of a wax statue of Dr. Crippen fell off at Madame Tussauds in London.

A small, non-destructive tsunami wave has reportedly struck the east coast of England and other countries around the North Sea.

The largest known Scottish earthquake on Earth occurred near Loch Awe in 1880, with a magnitude of 5.2.

Around 200 to 300 earthquakes occur in Britain every year, but the vast majority are so small that no one notices them. But 20 to 30 degrees are greater than 2.0 degrees and can be felt over a wider area.

The most devastating earthquake in the United Kingdom was in the Colchester area in 1884.

About 1,200 buildings needed repairs, chimneys collapsed and walls cracked.

Earthquakes in Scotland are often attributed to glacial rebound.

Until about 10,500 years ago, much of the northern UK was covered by a thick layer of ice, pushing rocks down into the underlying mantle.

These rocks have begun to slowly rise again since the ice melted, causing occasional earthquakes in the process.

The United Kingdom is also subject to tectonic pressures caused by the expansion of the Atlantic Ocean, which is slowly pushing the whole of Eurasia to the east, and from the northward movement of Africa, which is pushing into Europe from the south.

