



On March 25, a 3.5-magnitude superficial earthquake shook the Divols region in Lower Saxony. The likely cause is natural gas extraction in the area.

A minor earthquake shook the area around the town of Psyche in Lower Saxony on Monday, March 25. The earthquake occurred about six kilometers south-southwest of Psyche. The GFZ's seismic monitor, GEOFON, recorded a magnitude of 3.5, while the Lower Saxony Earthquake Service (NED) gave a magnitude of 3.6. The earthquake occurred at a shallow depth, perhaps less than 5 km. Media reports said that many people in the area felt the quake, and some reported minor damage to buildings such as cracks in plaster.

According to the GEOFON earthquake catalogue, there have been about ten other earthquakes in the region within a radius of about 50 km of the current epicenter since 2021. The last major earthquake near Psyche was in 2014 (magnitude 3.1 according to NED), the largest to date According to NED information it was in 2005 (magnitude 3.8).

GFZ is currently carrying out further analyzes of the data in order to more accurately determine the depth, magnitude and mechanism of the earthquake. “In agreement with the Lower Saxony Seismic Service, we also assume that the connection to natural gas production in the region is likely due to local proximity. It should be noted that there is not necessarily a direct temporal connection to changes in PhD at the Department “Physics of Earthquakes and Volcanoes” at GFZ: “In Germany and the Netherlands, earthquakes often occur only several years after production starts or changes.”

