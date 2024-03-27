Ability to withstand tremors: Science protects ancient buildings from earthquakes









New resources are now available to help homeowners and business owners in the event of an earthquake

In the event of an earthquake, how stable will your home or business be? What can you do to make it safer and help it survive the tremor?

A new collection of free resources is now available to help homeowners and businesses take practical action to protect themselves, their property and their business in the event of an earthquake.

Australia's leading public sector geoscience agency, Geoscience Australia, and the University of Adelaide are working alongside local government and local emergency management agencies to compile the latest advice on how to protect ancient buildings – and their damage. Passengers – from earthquake damage.

Community Safety Branch Chief Dr. John Dawson explained. “We wanted to give people a clear, easy-to-understand guide to strengthening existing masonry buildings, especially those built before 1946 and before earthquake risk became a mandatory part of our building codes.

“In collaboration with our partners at WA Fire and Emergency Services, the University of Adelaide and the Shire of York, we have developed a range of resources that will provide property owners with the information they need.”

The booklets use scientific expertise and findings from places like New Zealand to help property owners assess the risks posed by earthquakes and how those risks can be managed through simple retrofitting.

“The retrofit process is fairly straightforward and can usually be incorporated into planned renovations,” Dr Dawson said.

“We have resources for landlords so they can make the right decisions about their buildings, and we also have more technical guides for the design profession and the construction industry, which guide them through modernization requirements.

“Retrofitting for earthquake safety does not have to be a complex and expensive process.”





Old stone buildings like those in York, Washington are vulnerable to damage from earthquakes

Dr Dawson explained that the risk of earthquakes in Australia is often underestimated, meaning that many older buildings have been designed without taking earthquake resilience into account.

“We don't have as many big earthquakes as Japan and New Zealand, but they do happen, and when they do, they can cause damage,” Dr Dawson said.

“For example, in 2021, a 5.9 magnitude earthquake in Rawson, Victoria, caused structural damage to property in Melbourne more than 100 kilometers away.”

Dr Dawson said the risks to property were particularly relevant in older buildings, as anything built of stone before World War II was particularly vulnerable.

“Almost every city in Australia has old heritage buildings: old churches, post offices, town halls, even high street shops,” he said.

“It has great cultural value, as part of our national history, and we want to provide local communities with the information they need to protect their heritage from earthquake damage.”

Retrofit resources are publicly available on the GA website.

Read more about this project here.

