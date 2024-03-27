Uncategorized
A small earthquake was detected near Caruthersville, Missouri
PEMISCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) – The US Geological Survey reported a minor earthquake Wednesday morning in Pemiscot County, Missouri.
The USGS recorded a magnitude 2.0 earthquake at 1:07 a.m. CDT on March 27 at a depth of 5.8 miles. Its center was about 5 miles southwest of Carruthersville.
According to the USGS website, no one reported feeling the earthquake at this time.
