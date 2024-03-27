The Good Friday earthquake is approaching its 60th anniversary





Much of Alaska was rocked by the Good Friday earthquake, a 9.2-magnitude earthquake that killed more than 130 people.

Wednesday, March 27, marks the 60th anniversary of the Good Friday earthquake that rocked Alaska, destroying buildings, homes and roads as well. It also caused a tsunami that affected parts of the west coast, including the seashore.

This earthquake was recorded as a magnitude 9.2 earthquake, which is defined as an earthquake that occurs in a subduction zone and has a magnitude greater than 8.0.

More than a hundred people were killed, and it remains the largest earthquake ever recorded in North America and the second most powerful earthquake ever recorded.

For more than four minutes and thirty seconds on the evening of March 27, 1964, a 9.2 magnitude earthquake shook much of Alaska. In 1964, Bert Sperling was 13 years old and living on a naval base in Kodiak with his family when an earthquake began to shake his house.

“In those days, we didn't know anything about tsunamis; we didn't even know about tidal waves. We thought something was going on, and my father was a meteorologist at the Fleet Weather Center in Kodiak,” Sperling said of his experience 60 years ago. .

Sperling's father then moved his family to a safer location. “He rushed us to the highest point on the island, and the water rose 20 to 25 feet, and there were 11 waves, one after the other, for 12 hours,” Sperling added.

The earthquake claimed the lives of more than 130 people. Twenty-two people were killed on Kodiak, including Sperling's colleague who was swept out to sea by the tsunami.

Sperling noted that he and his family were out of power for three weeks, and all roads in and around Kodiak were cut off.

Sperling still remembers what it was like to walk around town: “These huge fishing trawlers, 100 feet long, were set up in the middle of town.”

Strong aftershocks continued for about a year after the original earthquake. Sperling still remembers that some of the hamlets were wiped out and many people moved away and started somewhere else.

But what if that happened here in the Pacific Northwest today?

“Why should we worry about that here is because we're going to have the same type of subduction zone earthquake, and we're going to get a lot of earthquakes after the original earthquake occurred,” said Scott Burns, professor emeritus. Geology at Portland State University.

He believes that when the big hurricane hits, we won't be able to drive over most of the bridges in Portland.

“A lot of the bridges are going to be down, especially some of the inclines and ramps, that haven't been upgraded, so how are you going to get from one side to the other? You're going to have boats getting you across,” Burns said.

On the Oregon coast, there will be devastation, according to Barnes. He said all coastal areas would have to fend for themselves because every road from Portland to the coast would see landslides, which would be a disaster.

Burns said the type of earthquake that struck Alaska is exactly the type that will one day hit our region.

“The Pacific plate is moving here and being subducted, and this is where all the subduction earthquakes happen,” Burns said.

He said preparing now will help us all when the next big earthquake hits.

