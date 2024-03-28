



WHO has launched a new coronavirus network, CoViNet, to facilitate and coordinate global expertise and capacity for early and accurate detection, monitoring and assessment of SARS-CoV-2, MERS-CoV and emerging coronaviruses of public health concern. CoViNet expands the World Health Organization's network of reference laboratories for COVID-19 established during the first days of the pandemic. Initially, the network of laboratories focused on SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, but will now look at a wider range of coronaviruses, including MERS-CoV and potential new coronaviruses. CoViNet is a network of global laboratories with expertise in human, animal and environmental coronavirus surveillance. The network currently includes 36 laboratories from 21 countries in all 6 WHO regions. Laboratory representatives met in Geneva on 26-27 March to finalize an action plan for the period 2024-2025 to better equip WHO member countries for early detection, risk assessment and response to health challenges related to the coronavirus. The CoViNet meeting brings together global experts in human, animal and environmental health, adopting a comprehensive One Health approach to monitoring and assessing the evolution and spread of the coronavirus. The collaboration highlights the importance of enhanced surveillance, laboratory capacity, sequencing and data integration to inform WHO policy and support decision-making. “Coronaviruses have repeatedly demonstrated their risk of epidemics and pandemics. We thank our partners around the world who are working to better understand high-threat coronaviruses such as SARS, MERS and COVID-19 and to detect new coronaviruses, said Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, Acting Director of WHO's Department of Preparedness and prevention of epidemics and pandemics. . “This new global coronavirus network will ensure the timely detection, monitoring and assessment of coronaviruses of public health importance.” Data generated through CoViNet's efforts will guide the work of WHO's Technical Advisory Groups on Virus Development (TAG-VE) and Vaccine Composition (TAG-CO-VAC) and others, ensuring that global health policies and tools are based on the latest scientific information .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.who.int/news/item/27-03-2024-who-launches-covinet–a-global-network-for-coronaviruses The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos