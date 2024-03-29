Minor earthquake shakes eastern CT





Good morning – Did you feel it?

A small earthquake was recorded near Ledyard in eastern Connecticut. The USGS reported a 1.8 magnitude earthquake at 8:20 a.m. Thursday. Tremors were felt in Stonington and Mystic, with reports of buildings shaking and loud explosions.

Here's a quick look at what else we're hearing:

The city of Babylon is nearing completion of the coastal line stabilization project. Babylon will finish a $500,000 construction project to protect the eastern section of Tanner Park in Copiague, near the marina. Work is also underway on another section near the Grand Canal at Lindenhurst. Federal pandemic recovery funding will cover almost the full cost.

LIPA has an interim CEO. The Long Island Power Authority has named John Rhodes interim CEO following the resignation of Tom Falcone. Rhodes, a former state Public Service Commission chairman, will not face confirmation by the state Senate. The appointment comes amid turmoil over a state legislative plan to create a fully public LIPA.

Fewer chemical pollutants have been released in Connecticut and nationwide than a decade ago, according to the EPA's latest 2022 Toxic Release Inventory report. The annual report tracks chemicals released into industrial facilities — including factories, electric power generation and hazardous waste treatment — that can be harmful to the environment and human health. Overall, Connecticut data shows a 30% reduction in pollutants released compared to reports from a decade ago, including a 49% reduction in toxins released into the air. Across the United States, there has been a 21% decline since 2013.

More Long Island Starbucks workers are joining unions. Employees at Old Westbury and Garden City voted to join the union. The vote comes after union cards are filed with the National Labor Relations Board, which requires workers to submit union cards or a petition signed by at least 30% of eligible workers. The company plans to negotiate the first contracts with unionized stores this year.

The funding will provide Westhampton homes with high-quality drinking water. Congress appropriated $1.25 million for a water main extension project near Old Country Road in Westhampton to connect 64 PFAS-contaminated homes. The project will cost $4.1 million and will provide quality drinking water to the affected residents. The Suffolk County Water Authority will continue its efforts to deliver public water to affected areas.

Solve the case of a ghost arms dealer in Connecticut. Florida-based Steel Fox Firearms will dissolve in a settlement with the state of Connecticut after selling illegal, untraceable ghost gun parts. The company will relinquish its internet domain and deactivate its social media accounts. The manager must file an annual report if he resumes selling ghost gun parts; If they do, a $255,000 fine will be imposed.

Connecticut's Beardsley Zoo has welcomed five baby cottontail geese. The Bridgeport Zoo said it was the first time this threatened heritage breed had been born at the zoo. The baby geese will spend their summer at the zoo, where visitors can see how they grow.

