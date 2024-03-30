An international competition to redesign residential neighborhoods for those affected by the earthquake in northern Syria





In these difficult times, the situation in Syria has highlighted how deeply war and natural disasters can disrupt people's lives. Over thirteen years, the Syrian conflict, combined with the recent earthquake in February 2023, has displaced more than 12.5 million people, making it one of the most significant displacements we have seen. The devastating conflict lasting more than a decade has distorted the social and cultural fabric of Syria and caused extensive damage to buildings and infrastructure, displacing millions. Families have lost their homes, their sense of security, and their place in the world.

In architecture, the term “dwelling” transcends the physical world, embodying a sense of calm, security and belonging – elements lost by victims of displacement. A house is more than just four walls and a roof; It is a space that nurtures a sense of identity, community and security. As such, more than just temporary relief or basic shelter is needed for these displaced communities. The necessity is to find long-term, sustainable solutions that address the root causes of their situation and work to reintegrate them into the social fabric, enabling them to regain their sense of “home”.

Competition mission

A- Invitation to enter:

We call on the international architectural community to rise to the challenge of designing innovative, sustainable and culturally sensitive housing solutions for earthquake victims in Syria. This competition seeks to address the complex crisis in Azaz by creating a new urban neighborhood that provides shelter and recreates a sense of home, community, and belonging.

B- Goals and objectives:

Innovative solutions: Discover new design solutions that go beyond temporary relief, and work to reintegrate displaced people in the long term into the social fabric.

Cultural Sensitivity: Creating designs that reflect local culture and accommodate the diverse backgrounds of residents, enhancing a sense of identity and community.

Sustainable Practices: To promote sustainable design practices taking into account energy efficiency, environmental impact, and local and available materials.

Community-oriented design: To develop layouts that encourage community interactions, create safe and attractive public spaces, and foster a sense of belonging.

Scalability and repeatability: To find scalable design solutions that can be replicated in similar contexts, allowing for potential expansion or adaptation to different scenarios.

C. Responsiveness: Specific tasks and expectations

Designing a residential complex: Participants are tasked with designing a residential complex that can accommodate 450 families and include cultural, commercial, educational and public functions.

Balancing social responsibility and community diversity: Design must harmoniously balance social responsibility, community diversity and vibrant public spaces, organizing spaces that spark interactions and develop a sense of community.

Create flexible and adaptable spaces: The design must be flexible and adaptable to earthquakes, taking into account future scenarios, changing community needs, and integrating public and private functions to foster a cohesive community fabric.

Consider cost efficiency and feasibility of construction: The design must be realistic, feasible and cost-effective, taking into account local resources, available skills and budget constraints.

Design program:

A- Detailed programme:

Area: 48,300 square meters

Housing units:

Total: 450 units

Type: Residential complexes.

Height: 3-4 floors

Distribution: 4 residential units on each floor.

Unit types: 30% three rooms, 70% two rooms. (Read the unit specifications in the section on limits)

Community Facilities:

Public Square (4,000 sqm): A vibrant community square, complete with commercial shops and bakeries, designed for gatherings and events.

Youth Center (1500 m2): multi-purpose hall, library, workshop halls, separate gymnasiums (GYM) for women and men.

Mosque (400 m2): A place for congregational prayer, accommodating men and women in separate areas.

School (2,500 m2): A two- to three-storey primary school with 18 classrooms, sports fields for football and basketball, rooms designated for teachers, and outdoor toilets.

Shops and bakeries (700 m2): Integrated with a public square, commercial stores (25 m2 per shop) and a bakery with production facilities.

B- Limit:

Building height:

The height of the designs should not exceed four floors, including the ground floor.

Residential unit specifications:

Unit 01 (2 rooms)

Area: 65 m².

Configuration: two rooms with kitchen and two bathrooms (one of them must have a shower cabin).

Unit 02 (3 rooms)

Area: 75 m².

Configuration: three rooms with kitchen and two bathrooms (one of them must have a shower cabin).

Each floor must accommodate four units.

Architectural features:

Cantilevers: Cantilevers must not exceed (1.5 m).

Remember that any new construction space increases the cost of construction

Building restrictions:

Compliance with the specific building restrictions set forth in the supplementary file is mandatory.

5- Competition website:

a. Description of the site and its importance:

Location: The competition site is located in a strategic location on the main road between Al-Nayyara and Azaz in northwestern Syria. This region has emerged as a stable center amid the chaos of the Syrian conflict, attracting NGOs to implement housing projects for those affected.

Historical value: The site holds great historical value as evidence of the resilience of the local community in the face of adversity. Originally farmland, it has been repurposed several times to meet the community's changing needs, providing shelter for displaced people and a symbol of the region's ongoing efforts to provide stable and safe housing.

7- Competition schedule:

Timetable:

March 15, 2024: Launch of the competition

April 25, 2024: Deadline for questions

May 2024: Inspirational Projects Symposium

July 30, 2024: Registration deadline

July 31, 2024: Application deadline

August 2024: Shortlist announcement

August 2024: Winner announced

All deadlines are 11:59pm GMT (London).

registration:

a. Eligibility:

The competition is open to individuals and interdisciplinary teams of up to 8 members, including architects, urban designers, engineers, students, social workers, sociologists and other design enthusiasts. Collaboration across disciplines is encouraged to foster innovative and comprehensive solutions.

B. Register:

students

Early bird registration: $30 through 04/25/2024

Standard Registration: $40 through 06/25/2024

Late registration: $60

Shortlisted students will receive a refund of their registration fees.

Architects/experts/offices

Early bird registration: $50 through 04/25/2024

Standard Registration: $60 through 06/25/2024

Late registration: $80

Institutional registration: $300

This option is open to universities and other institutions interested in sponsoring their students to participate in international competitions and showcasing their students’ work globally.

Awards and certificates

First Prize – $2000 + Implementation Possibility

Second prize – $1,500

Third prize – $1000

20 honorary mentions + certificate + works published in publications, our website, social media pages, and exhibitions.

Jury:

Christoph Wesseling: Urban planner, architect, and academic, Brandenburg University of Technology (BTU)

Moaz Abu Zeid, Founder and Design Director, Verform

Islam Musleh Al-Mashtouli, architect, urban engineer, design founder and more

Wes Homs, an architect, urban engineer, and researcher at Memaria Studio

Atef Nanoua, architect, CEO, and founder of the Molham Volunteering Team

Yasser Bayoush, Senior Civil Engineer and Head of the Engineering Department, Molham Volunteer Team

Abdul Hadi Al-Omar, architect and head of the architectural department of the Molham Volunteer Team

Data package:

In the following link you will find Cad files, pictures, videos and useful reading documents: Information Package.

Questions?

For any inquiries regarding the competition summary, please contact us before the deadline:

e-mail: [email protected].

Deadline for inquiries: April 25, 2024.

For more information, visit the competition website.

Download the competition summary: Architects for Humanity.docx.

Top image courtesy of Mimaria Studio.

> Via Memaria Studio

Architecture competition

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://worldarchitecture.org/architecture-news/fzmcc/an-international-competition-to-redesign-housing-quarter-for-earthquake-victims-in-northern-syria.html

