$23B 'Memecoin Bull Quake' Looks to Storm Shiba Inu, PEPE, Dogecoin, and Dogwifhat Markets ⋆ ZyCrypto





advertisement

In the world of cryptocurrencies, visualizing price movements often feels like navigating uncharted waters. However, careful observers of market indicators and historical patterns can sometimes reveal clues to potential future trends.

One area of ​​cryptocurrency that has attracted the attention of investors is meme currencies. After seeing notable price pumps in the past, Shiba Inu, PEPE, Dogecoin, and the new meme Bull, appear to be gaining steam and preparing for a huge explosion.

Shiba Inu, Baby, Dogecoin Supply Dynamics

One of the main indicators that point to a massive rise in PEPE prices is the recent decline in supply on exchanges. In one day, from March 25 to 26, the PEPE token supply on exchanges decreased from 180.7T to 178.7T.

When token supplies drop significantly, it creates buying pressure, and prices rise if demand remains at the same level. Dogecoin and the Shiba Inu followed a similar path when their supplies ran low. This means that this recent drop in PEPE tokens could lead to another pump.

Average coin age index

Another compelling factor pointing to the $23 billion meme market rising is the coin's steadily increasing average lifespan since the beginning of March. Average coin age is an indicator that tracks the average age of all coins in the network since their last movement and indicates investor behavior.

Advertisement

A higher average coin life means that investors prefer to hold their coins rather than sell them, indicating a period of accumulation. This is usually a very bullish signal for the token, as it shows conviction among holders and reduces selling pressure, which could cause prices to rise further.

While the Exponential Moving Average (EMA) lines may not be strong at the moment, their alignment with the current price trend indicates potential stability for Shiba Inu, PEPE, Dogecoin, and Dogwifhat prices. The short-term convergence of the EMA lines above the long-term lines is usually a bullish signal and entry into a consolidation period.

Price forecasts

Given these indicators and factors, many pundits and investors are now considering the potential price trajectory of these iconic coins, with most analysts in particular envisioning a new all-time high for the Shiba Inu.

Predicting cryptocurrency prices with certainty can be quite a challenge. However, analyzing key indicators and historical patterns can provide valuable insights into future trends. With PEPE showing promising signs such as decreased supply on exchanges, increasing average lifespan of the coin, and EMA lines indicating consolidation, many are optimistic about the future of the memecoin.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://zycrypto.com/23-billion-memecoin-bull-earthquake-looks-to-storm-shiba-inu-pepe-dogecoin-dogwifhat-markets/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos