Ferreira and Escobar score late as Dynamo beat Earthquakes 2-1





HOUSTON (AP) — Sebastian Ferreira and Franco Escobar scored late in the second period to help the Houston Dynamo earn a 2-1 win over the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday night.

Defender Bruno Wilson scored one minute before the game to give San Jose the lead (1-5-0). Wilson used an assist from Christian Espinoza from a corner kick to send a header into the bottom left corner of the net. It was the first career goal for Wilson, who was making his fourth appearance and fifth appearance of his rookie season.

Houston (3-1-1) did not find the net until Ferreira received a pass from Jose de Lima Jr., who passed Artur in the 81st minute and shot with his right foot from the middle of the penalty area to the lower left corner. From the network. Escobar put the Dynamo ahead with a right-footed shot into the top right corner from a tight angle from a rebound in the 85th minute. It was the first goal of the season for both players.

The Earthquakes were forced to play with a man after striker Preston Goode received a red card in the 34th minute. The club finished the game with a man after midfielder Jackson Yueill received a red card in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time.

Steve Clark finished with one save for Houston.

William Yarbrough saved six shots for San Jose. Yarbrough was making his second start for the Earthquakes after making 101 starts for the Colorado Rapids in the previous four seasons. Yarbrough posted a 4-0-4 record against the Dynamo during his time with the Rapids.

The Dynamo leads the all-time series 18-10-4, including a 13-2-1 mark at home. The Earthquakes last won in Houston, 1-0, in May 2015.

San Jose travels to play Austin FC on Saturday. Houston hits the road to take on the Chicago Fire on Saturday.

