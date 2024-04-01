6-year-old piano prodigy overcomes earthquake tragedy in Türkiye





Mert Okutan is a 6-year-old boy with autism in Şanlıurfa, Turkey, and despite being affected by the February 6 earthquake, he has persevered in learning to play the piano by nature, allowing him to play songs after listening to them only a few times.

After they were able to leave their home during the earthquakes that occurred on February 6, 2023, Yaşar and Meral Okutan, whose apartment collapsed in the earthquake, tried to cling to life with their two children.

Following the earthquake, the family moved to relatives in the Kusadasi district of Aydın, where their 6-year-old son Mert was diagnosed with autism in the hospital they visited on the recommendation of their relatives.

The family, saddened by their children's autism diagnosis while trying to heal earthquake wounds, moved to Antalya for Mert's education.

Mert began his education at the Shaheen Haroun Kirpieck Center for Autism Courses, and Mert attracted the attention of his teachers with his talents.

Mert, whose teachers noticed his talent for music, began playing songs on the piano, which he had memorized after listening to it only a few times. A special music program was prepared for Mert, who receives education at the association twice a week.

Late diagnosis

Meral Okutan's mother told Anadolu that Mert taught himself to read before going to school, was able to play the piano, and spoke English.

Okutan said she didn't even know what autism was before her son's diagnosis: “We realized our son had autism too late. We didn't know he could speak English. He also has an interest in Korean and can speak.” some words. We were very surprised when we heard that. He can also instantly play pieces he hears on the piano. We have dedicated ourselves to teaching him. We cannot afford his private education due to financial impossibility. The free education provided by institutions is very helpful for us in this regard.”

Mert's piano teacher, Yamur Erel, also highlighted the young boy's keen awareness.

Eryl confirmed that Mert easily answers English questions, and said: “He can play any piece he hears on the piano without any difficulty. Children with autism can have high musical ability. Families need to listen to music with their children with autism. This way, they can “Noticing their children's talents and guiding them accordingly.”

