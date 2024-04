WHO represents a digital health promoter using generative artificial intelligence for public health

Ahead of World Health Day, focus on 'My health, my right'The World Health Organization (WHO) announces the launch of SARAH, a prototype digital health promoter with enhanced empathic response powered by generative artificial intelligence (AI). SARAH is a smart AI Resource Assistant for health which represents the evolution of AI-powered health information avatars, using new language models and cutting-edge technology. It can engage users 24/7 in 8 languages ​​on multiple health topics, on any device. The WHO Digital Health Promoter is trained to provide information on key health topics, including healthy habits and mental health, to help people optimize their health and well-being. It aims to provide an additional tool for people to exercise their rights to health, wherever they are. SARAH, also known as Sarah, has the ability to support people in developing a better understanding of the risk factors for some of the world's leading causes of death, including cancer, heart disease, lung disease and diabetes. It can help people find the latest information on smoking cessation, activity, healthy eating and stress relief, among other things. “The future of health is digital, and supporting countries to harness the power of digital technologies for health is a priority for WHO,” said WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. “SARAH gives us a glimpse of how artificial intelligence could be used in the future to improve access to health information in a more interactive way. I invite the research community to help us continue to explore how this technology can reduce inequality and help people access up-to-date, reliable health information.” SARAH is now powered by generative artificial intelligence rather than a preset algorithm or script, helping it provide more accurate answers in real-time; engage in dynamic personalized conversations at a level that more accurately reflects human interactions and provide nuanced, empathetic responses to users in a non-judgmental environment. The technology is supported by Soul Machines Biological AI. WHO calls for continued research into this new technology to explore potential public health benefits and better understand the challenges. Although artificial intelligence has enormous potential to enhance public health, it also raises important ethical issues, including equitable access, privacy, security and accuracy, data protection, and bias. The ongoing evaluation and refinement of this project underscores WHO's commitment to bringing health information closer to people while maintaining the highest standards of ethics and evidence-based content. Developers, policy makers and healthcare providers must address these ethical and human rights issues when developing and implementing AI to ensure that all people can benefit from it. The SARAH project strives for continuous learning and development of a prototype that can inspire reliable, responsible and accessible information. Previous iterations of SARAH have been used to disseminate critical public health messages, under the name Florence, during the COVID-19 pandemic about the virus, vaccines, tobacco use, healthy eating and physical activity. WHO continues to use many digital tools and channels to disseminate and expand health information including social media, chatbots, channels and text messages.

