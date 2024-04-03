A strong earthquake shakes Taiwan





This photo taken by Taiwan's Central News Agency (CNA) on April 3, 2024, shows people looking at a damaged building in Hualien, after a major earthquake struck eastern Taiwan. Central News Agency / AFP

At least seven people were killed and more than 700 others were injured, Wednesday, April 3, as a result of a strong earthquake that struck Taiwan, damaging dozens of buildings and leading to the issuance of tsunami warnings that extended to Japan and the Philippines before they were lifted.

Officials said the quake and a series of aftershocks were the strongest to hit the island in decades, and they warned of more tremors in the coming days. “The earthquake is close to the ground and is superficial. It was felt all over Taiwan and the offshore islands,” said Wu Xinfu, director of the Seismology Center of the Central Weather Administration in Taipei.

Strict building regulations and disaster awareness appear to have prevented a major disaster on the island, which is regularly hit by earthquakes because it is located near the intersection of tectonic plates. Wu said that the earthquake was the strongest since it occurred in September 1999 with a magnitude of 7.6 and killed about 2,400 people in the worst natural disaster in the island's history.

Taiwan's earthquake monitoring agency said Wednesday's quake had a magnitude of 7.2 and a magnitude of 7.4, according to the US Geological Survey. The earthquake occurred just before 8 a.m. local time on Wednesday, with the US Geological Survey locating the epicenter 18 kilometers (11 miles) south of Hualien City in Taiwan, at a depth of 34.8 kilometers.

Officials said that three people out of a group of seven who were hiking early in the morning through the hills surrounding the city were crushed to death by rocks loosened by the quake. In a separate incident, a truck driver was killed when his vehicle suffered a landslide while approaching a tunnel in the area.

Social media was full of videos and photos shared from across the country of buildings swaying as the earthquake struck. Dramatic images were shown on local television of multi-storey buildings in Hualien City and other places tilted after it ended. Local TV channels showed bulldozers removing rocks along roads leading to Hualien, a mountain-ringed coastal city of about 100,000 people that has been isolated by landslides.

President Tsai Ing-wen called on local and central government agencies to coordinate with each other, and said the national army would also provide support.

In this image from video footage broadcast by TVBS, a partially collapsed building is seen in Hualien, eastern Taiwan on Wednesday, April 3, 2024. TVBS VIA AP Regional Impact

In Taiwan, Japan and the Philippines, authorities initially issued a tsunami warning, but by about 10 a.m. local time, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said the threat had “largely passed.” Since then, the Japan Meteorological Agency has downgraded its tsunami warning level for Japan's southern islands to “tsunami warning.”

Flights have been suspended at the main airport in southern Japan's Okinawa region due to a tsunami warning triggered by the earthquake. Operations at Naha Airport, Okinawa's main aviation hub, have been suspended as a precaution with incoming flights diverted elsewhere, according to a transportation ministry official stationed at the airport. But TV footage showed people being allowed to check in again later in the day.

Across the Taiwan Strait, social media users in eastern China's Fujian province, which borders Guangdong in the south, and elsewhere said they also felt strong tremors. Hong Kong residents also reported feeling the earthquake.

China, which claims Taiwan is autonomous as a breakaway province, is “paying close attention” to the quake and “is willing to provide disaster relief aid,” Xinhua news agency said.

Le Monde with AFP

