Taiwan is hit by the strongest earthquake in 25 years, killing 9 people: what we know | Earthquake news





The Taiwan earthquake killed at least nine people and injured nearly 900 others, with 77 trapped in tunnels and collapsed buildings.

Taiwan was hit by a 7.2-magnitude earthquake on Wednesday, the strongest quake to hit the island in 25 years. The hurricane has so far killed nine people and injured about 900 others, and led to a tsunami warning being issued in southern Japan and the Philippines, which was later lifted.

Here's what we know so far:

What happened in Taiwan and when? A strong earthquake struck the east coast of Taiwan at 7:58 am (23:58 GMT). The quake struck southwest of Hualien City, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS). The US Geological Survey said at least 58 aftershocks followed. One of the subsequent earthquakes had a magnitude of 6.5. At least 26 buildings collapsed. 15 of them were located in Hualien City. Across Taiwan, one building fell in Changhua County on the west coast, according to the Taiwan Fire Department. Chinese media reported that residents of Shanghai, Hangzhou and Xiamen also felt the earthquake. Initial tsunami warnings were issued in Taiwan, southern Japan and the Philippines. In Japan, at approximately 9:14 a.m. (00:14 GMT), a 0.3 meter (1 foot) high tsunami wave was detected off the coast of Yonaguni Island. All warnings were later lifted. The event also caused at least nine landslides on the Suhua Expressway in Hualien, according to Taiwan's Central News Agency, which reported that part of the road collapsed. It was not possible to confirm the exact strength of the earthquake. The Japanese Meteorological Agency estimated the magnitude of the earthquake at 7.7 degrees, while the Taiwanese authorities estimated its strength at 7.2 degrees. The USGS reported this in 7.4. (Al Jazeera) Where exactly did this happen? According to the US Geological Survey, the epicenter was located about 18 kilometers (11 miles) southwest of Hualien City and was about 35 kilometers (21 miles) deep. Hualien City is located on the eastern coast of the island on the Pacific Ocean. The city is popular with international tourists because it is the gateway to Taroko Gorge, one of the most scenic spots in Taiwan. The greatest damage was reported in Hualien County, near the epicenter. The last time Hualien City was hit by a deadly earthquake was in 2018, which led to the collapse of a historic hotel and other buildings.

What do we know about the victims? The fire department said at least nine people died while 77 remained trapped. At least 882 people were confirmed injured while rescue work continued. Among those infected, 132 were in Hualien County, according to local media reports. Three people were killed while walking along the Decalon Trail, a popular hiking trail in Taroko National Park. Another person was killed, a truck driver whose car collided with a rock on the Sohua Expressway on the east coast. At least two foreign nationals from Canada remain trapped in Taroko Gorge. According to the German News Agency, two German citizens were rescued in a tunnel on the Sohua Highway. Fire authorities said about 60 of the 77 people trapped were trapped in a tunnel north of Hualien City. Firefighters work at the site where the building collapsed following the earthquake in Hualien City [Reuters]

Is it safe now? What's the latest on Earth? Due to frequent earthquakes in Taiwan, which is located on the tectonic boundary between the Eurasian plate and the Philippine Sea plate, the government has already taken emergency measures to confront natural disasters. So the response to this morning's earthquake was quick. The Central Meteorological Administration on the island said that Taiwan may be exposed to aftershocks of up to 7 degrees during the next three days. Electricity was cut off to more than 87,000 homes on the island. “Roads, bridges and even tunnels have collapsed, so there is a lot of disruption and the military is working with first responders to reach the worst-hit areas,” Al Jazeera's Divya Gopalan said in a report from Taipei. Local authorities said that four buildings partially collapsed. Residents of three of the buildings survived, while rescue operations continued at the Uranus Building in Hualien. The building is still leaning sharply after its ground floor collapsed. Chip-making giant Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. evacuated some of its factories in Hsinchu and southern Taiwan, but later said employees had returned to work. TSMC is a major semiconductor supplier to leading technology companies, including Apple and Nvidia. what happened after that? Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said that soldiers will be deployed to carry out rescue and recovery operations. The government said it had established a disaster response center in Hualien. Outside of Taiwan, according to the US Tsunami Warning Center, small tsunami waves of less than 0.3 meters are expected along the coasts of Guam, Indonesia, the Northern Mariana Islands, Palau, the Philippines, South Korea, Vietnam and Yap. President-elect Lai Ching-te, who is scheduled to take office next month, will visit Hualien City later in the day, his office said. Emergency workers help a survivor trapped in a damaged building in New Taipei City [Taiwan’s Central News Agency via AFP]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/4/3/taiwan-hit-by-strongest-earthquake-in-25-years-what-we-know-so-far The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos