See the aftermath of the Taiwan earthquake: View photosExBulletin





Hualien: A red building partially collapsed after a powerful 7.4 magnitude earthquake shook the entire island on April 3, 2024.

VCG via Getty Images

VCG via Getty Images

Taiwan is experiencing the strongest earthquake in a quarter of a century.

In Taiwan, at least 9 people were killed and hundreds injured after a powerful 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck the east coast during morning rush hour. More than 100 strong aftershocks occurred.

Officials say dozens were trapped and several buildings were damaged, especially in the city of Hualien, where a 10-story building partially collapsed and was tilting.

Earthquakes are common in the area. Taiwan is located in the so-called ring of fire of seismic activity.

New Taipei City: Vehicle on collapsed road after earthquake

An Rong Xu/Bloomberg/Getty Images

An Rong Xu/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Hualien: Kaohsiung Fire Department personnel search inside a building for a rescue operation.

Kaohsiung Fire Department/Anadolu/Getty Images

Hualien: Rocks blocked the road after a 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck off the east coast of Taiwan.

Taichung City Fire Department/Anadolu/Getty Images

HUALIN: The Air Force's 6th Combined Wing and 10th Airlift Group sent three batches and three sorties of C-130 aircraft to carry out disaster relief operations and carry rescuers as search and rescue team members prepared after a strong earthquake.

Taiwanese Ministry of National Defense/Anadolu/Getty Images

New Taipei City: An elevated track of the New Taipei Metro has been damaged.

Yang Chengchen/China News Service/Getty Images

Hualien: Rocks fell and blocked the road after a 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck off the east coast of Taiwan. The Guoguan Works Department sent machines and tools to open the area, and called on people who want to enter the mountainous area to pay attention to the road condition.

Fengbin Town Office/Anadolu/Getty Images

Hualien: Rescue workers search for survivors in the damaged Uranus Building in Hualien, after a major earthquake struck eastern Taiwan.

AFPTV/AFP/Getty Images

AFP TV/AFP/Getty Images

Evacuees from their homes sit outside a shelter after the major earthquake that struck Hualien City, eastern Taiwan.

ChiangYing-ying/AP

Xiang Yingying/AP

Soldiers stand near the site where a building collapsed after an earthquake in Hualien, Taiwan on April 3, 2024.

Walid Berzig/Reuters

Walid Barazek/Reuters

