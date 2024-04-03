Taiwan: Videos capture the moment the earthquake struck – with a huge landslide and a shaking bridge | world News





A series of videos captured the moment Taiwan was hit by the strongest earthquake in more than two decades.

Several people have been killed and hundreds injured, and work is underway to rescue dozens trapped in or under collapsed or damaged buildings.

The island's seismological agency said that Wednesday morning's earthquake had a magnitude of 7.2, while the US Geological Survey said it had a magnitude of 7.4, and the Japan Meteorological Agency said it had a magnitude of 7.7.

The initial quake was centered about 11 miles southwest of Hualien and about 22 miles deep.

A series of videos emerged of the incident, including the moment in which the hard-working journalist continues to deliver her news report while the studio shakes around her.

0:50 The moment the earthquake struck live

Another photo shows a swimmer in what appears to be a rooftop pool, swaying to the rhythm of the waves crashing to the sides.

Photo: Videos showed mountainous landslides and extremely turbulent pools

Other shots from underneath a rooftop pool show water splashing down the side of a high-rise building, creating an urban waterfall-like effect.

0:31 Water falling from a skyscraper

In one heart-wrenching video, motorists are seen stopping as the highway begins to shake violently.

Separate footage shows motorists and motorcyclists stopping on the Chung Cheng Bridge in Taipei, as it shakes under their feet.

0:25 The highway bounces during the Taiwan earthquake

Meanwhile, footage from the capital's metro system shows passengers remained calm despite the train swaying from side to side on the tracks.

Inside people's homes, footage captured during the quake shows items falling from shelves and cupboards as the walls shake.

0:47 An earthquake shakes the Taipei metro

In Taiwan's mountainous countryside, one clip shows a huge landslide – caused by the earthquake – heading towards a town below.

A video of the effects of the earthquake also appeared, with a number of buildings leaning to one side after sustaining damage.

0:14 Taiwan earthquake leads to landslide

Taiwan lies along the Pacific Ring of Fire, a line of seismic faults where most of the world's earthquakes occur.

The worst earthquake Taiwan has witnessed in recent years struck in 1999, with a magnitude of 7.7, killing 2,400 people, injuring about 100,000, and destroying thousands of buildings.

0:29 An earthquake wakes up the dogs and their owner

In March 2011, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake was the strongest in Japanese history – triggering a massive tsunami and the world's worst nuclear crisis since Chernobyl.

Wednesday's earthquake caused small tsunami waves in some coastal areas in Japan, but warnings were later canceled.

Chinese media confirmed that residents of Shanghai and several provinces along the southeastern coast of China felt the earthquake.

