Taiwan earthquake in pictures time





April 3, 2024 at 1:56 PM EST

A 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck Taiwan's east coast on Wednesday morning, killing nine people and injuring at least 946 others.

The earthquake was the largest to hit the island in a quarter of a century, and officials say the number of casualties is expected to rise as the extent of the damage becomes clear.

Efforts are underway to rescue those trapped by the quake, including 50 people on minibuses heading to Taroko National Park, located partly in Hualien County, the quake's epicenter, and 64 people stuck in a rock quarry. Fire authorities said they had already evacuated about 70 people trapped in tunnels near the city of Hualien, Reuters reported.

“I am extremely grateful for the messages of support we have received from around the world, and to our first responders for their life-saving work,” Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said in a statement published on X. Heart goes out to everyone affected. Please stay connected with your loved ones, and stay safe.”

The quake was felt across the island and was followed by a series of aftershocks that officials warned could continue in the coming days. Tsunami warnings were issued across Taiwan, Japan and the Philippines in the immediate aftermath, although they have since been lifted.

At least 28 buildings collapsed and huge landslides occurred around Hualien County, which is home to 300,000 people. Pictures show buildings tilted off-center, roads and damaged homes.

Here are the photos taken after the earthquake:

Damaged homes and roads following the earthquake that struck New Taipei City, Taiwan, on April 3, 2024. Taiwan was hit by the strongest earthquake in a quarter-century, with shockwaves from the quake destroying dozens of buildings on the eastern side of the island. Island, injuring more than 50 people and disrupting some chip production lines. An Rong Xu – Bloomberg / Getty Images Zhongyuan Taipei metro station, temporarily closed due to an earthquake, in Taipei, Taiwan. A playground at a school in Xiamen, eastern China's Fujian province on April 3, 2024, after a major earthquake struck eastern Taiwan. AFP/Getty Images Devastated homes and roads after an earthquake in New Taipei City, Taiwan. An Rong Chiang Yingying – APM Members of the search and rescue team prepare to enter a tilted building after a strong 7.4-magnitude earthquake caused disasters in the Hualien area of ​​Taiwan. National Fire Agency/Anatolia/Getty Images A person stands along the sidewalk watching a television showing breaking news about the tsunami for Okinawa, on April 3, 2024, in Tokyo. Japan issued tsunami warnings on Wednesday after strong earthquakes near Taiwan. Eugene Hoshiko – Taiwan's president-elect and Vice President Lai Ching-te, center, shake hands with rescue workers during his visit to the earthquake that struck the city of Hualien in eastern Taiwan. Taiwan Presidential Office/APPassengers wait in the waiting hall of Shenzhen North Railway Station on April 3, 2024 in Shenzhen, China. A 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Hualien City in the Taiwan region of China, causing the suspension of train services in Shenzhen. – Bloomberg/Getty Images A motorist looks at an elevated track of the Taipei Metro that was damaged following an earthquake in Taipei, Taiwan. An Rong An Rong Xu – Bloomberg/Getty Images MORE FROM TIME

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://time.com/6963034/taiwan-earthquake-photos/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos