Hualien earthquake: Dozens rescued after major earthquake in Taiwan but more than 600 remain isolated

On Thursday, rescue teams are trying to reach more than 600 people in eastern Taiwan in the wake of the strongest earthquake to hit the island in decades, while the number of injured exceeds a thousand.

Aftershocks continued to rock the island a day after the 7.4-magnitude quake struck south of Hualien County, the worst-hit area, killing at least nine people, bending buildings and causing landslides.

Taiwanese officials warned that aftershocks of up to 7 degrees could continue until the end of the week.

Hong Changyi, a Hualien resident, told CNN that his liquor store was in one of the buildings struck by the quake.

“All my merchandise was destroyed, including all the supplies that were in the basement,” he said. “My mind went blank when I saw that all my life's work was gone.”

He added: “Shops that had been operating for more than a decade disappeared one morning, and it is painful to see that.” “But people are safe, which is lucky.”

For such a large earthquake, the death toll remains relatively low and damage appears limited. In addition to nine dead, 1,067 people were injured and 42 others were missing. There are 663 people stranded but in contact with rescue teams, according to Taiwan's National Fire Agency.

While dozens of people were rescued overnight, authorities said efforts were focused on freeing people stranded in a quarry in Hualien, as well as reaching those stranded in the surrounding mountain valleys, a tourist destination popular with hikers.

By midday Thursday, all 64 people stranded at the Hibbing quarry had been safely evacuated, the fire agency said. Video showed rocks and debris across a road leading to the site.

One person was killed by a falling rock at a second quarry, although six other workers were rescued, and a dramatic video from the fire agency showed a helicopter airlifting them from a narrow ledge of rock high in the mountains.

“There were a lot of rocks, like bullets falling from above. We didn't know where to run. We were all scared,” a worker rescued from the Zhonghe open pit mine told CNN affiliate SET News.

Drone footage from CNN affiliate CTS showed workers in the damaged quarry located on the edge of a steep cliff above the gorge.

Among those trapped were 50 employees of the Silks Place Taroko Hotel, who were traveling to work in minibuses when the quake struck. After being unreachable for most of Wednesday, three workers were able to board the hotel and reported that the rest were fine, according to the Central News Agency.

Video from the fire agency on Thursday showed some hotel employees trapped in a road tunnel, with visible damage to their truck. “They've been found,” one person is heard saying. The Hualien Fire Service said rescuers were waiting for roads to clear to enter the tunnel, where another 20 tourists were stranded, according to the Central News Agency.

The full extent of the damage caused by the quake is still being assessed, with road and some railway closures restricting access to the epicenter in Hualien County.

But videos and photos showed several collapsed buildings in Hualien, and parts of the Suhua Expressway — a narrow, windy ramp that connects Hualien to northern Taiwan — collapsed completely or were blocked by large boulders and rockslides.

Some residents in Hualien spent the night outside as the threat of further damage from aftershocks continued. Reuters reported that people slept in tents on a sports field that had been converted into a temporary shelter.

“The aftershocks were terrifying. They are non-stop. I don’t dare sleep at home,” a 52-year-old Hualien resident surnamed Yu told Reuters.

Details of those who died in the quake have been released, with most of them killed by falling rocks, including hikers, road workers and those who were at tourist attractions in mountainous areas, the Central News Agency reported on Thursday.

A woman was killed in the partially collapsed Uranus Building in Hualien after initially fleeing but returning to rescue her pet cat, CNN affiliate SET reported.

In addition to the six workers from the Zhonghe quarry, those rescued include 11 tourists – including three foreign nationals – at Swallow Cave in Taroko Gorge National Park and 75 people stranded in various tunnels in Hualien County, according to the Hualien Fire Bureau and Central News Agency . .

Wednesday's earthquake is the strongest to hit Taiwan since 1999, according to the Central Meteorological Administration. That year, a 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck southern Taipei, killing 2,400 people and injuring 10,000 others.

But the damage and limited number of deaths resulting from Wednesday's earthquake are much less. Daily life for residents of the capital, Taipei, generally returned to normal on Thursday, but residents closest to the epicenter face a long clean-up process.

Hualien resident Ding Huimei, 63, told CNN that his house “was in chaos” after the quake, and although it was still standing, huge cracks appeared on the side of the stairs and “pieces of the wall fell off.” On the ground”. “.

Deng said he experienced several earthquakes, and before fleeing his home, he grabbed a bicycle helmet and sturdy shoes to protect himself from broken glass and debris.

“I took my safety helmet, changed my shoes, and wanted to see if there was anyone out there who needed help,” he said.

Most rail services in Taiwan have resumed on all lines and teams are working to clear debris in Hualien City.

Hualien Mayor Wei Jiayan told CNN that damage in the city is mainly limited to buildings that partially collapsed, and that structural engineers are assessing its severity. Some of them “can only be demolished and rebuilt,” he said.

So far, 100 buildings have been assessed as dangerous, and demolition work has already begun on about 12 unsafe buildings, Lin Chih-ching, of the Taiwan Society of Professional Civil Engineers in Hualien, said on Thursday.

The population of Taiwan, an autonomous island east of mainland China, is about 23 million, most of whom live in industrial cities on its western coast, including the capital.

About 300,000 people live in Hualien County, parts of which are mountainous and remote, on the sparsely populated east coast of the island. A 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck near the area in 2018, killing at least 17 people and injuring more than 300 others.

