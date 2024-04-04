Taiwan says 1,000 injured in quake and rescue efforts focus on Hualien Earthquake news





The earthquake occurred on Wednesday morning and was the strongest earthquake to hit the island in 25 years.

The search continues for survivors of the strongest earthquake to hit Taiwan in 25 years.

At least 10 people were confirmed dead and 1,038 others injured as of Thursday after a 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck off the east of the island on Wednesday morning. At least 52 are missing and cannot be contacted.

Relief efforts are focused on Hualien, along the rugged and scenic eastern coast, where dozens of buildings have been left reeling after their basements collapsed, bridges and tunnels were destroyed, and roads were damaged by rocks and landslides.

Hualien is a rugged area and the earthquake dislodged boulders and boulders that hit the roads [Hualien Fire Department via AFP]

Three people were killed among a group taking a morning walk in Taroko National Park after the earthquake caused a rockslide.

The National Fire Agency said rescuers were using drones and helicopters to search for people believed to be trapped in the park known for its natural beauty. About 38 workers on their way to a hotel in the park are still missing after some of their colleagues were found unharmed.

The strongest earthquake since 1999

Taiwan lies on the tectonic boundary between the Eurasian plate and the Philippine Sea plate, and is accustomed to earthquakes and well prepared for them, but officials at the earthquake monitoring agency were expecting a much weaker tremor and did not send out their usual alert.

The quake, which the Japan Meteorological Agency initially said had a magnitude of 7.5 and a magnitude of 7.4 with the US Geological Survey, struck about 18 kilometers south of the city of Hualien. It caused a widespread alert in Taipei, more than 100 kilometers away, where buildings shook violently, and led to tsunami warnings being issued from southern Japan to the Philippines.

The Taiwanese army is assisting in search and rescue operations [Taiwan Air Force Command via AP Photo]

The authorities recorded several aftershocks.

For some, the quake awakened memories of the last major quake to hit Taiwan in 1999, when a 7.6-magnitude quake killed about 2,400 people and injured 10,000 others.

Stacy Liu, a former engineer turned Chinese teacher, was attending an online class when the quake struck.

“I was freaking out. I felt like scary things were going to happen again, because I went through 1999, so I know how scary it can be,” Liu told Al Jazeera. “I was freaking out.” [construction] Helmets, preparing our guinea pigs, and putting some water and snacks under the table in case something crazy happens.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/4/4/taiwan-says-1000-injured-in-earthquake-rescue-efforts-focus-on-hualien The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos