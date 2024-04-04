Taiwan earthquake: A look at the damage as rescuers search for missing people – National





Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada is “ready” to help Taiwan as it recovers from a 7.2-magnitude earthquake that rocked the Asian island nation.

The earthquake, which was the largest in Taiwan in at least 25 years, killed at least nine people and injured more than 900 others on Wednesday. Authorities said 50 hotel workers went missing on their way to a national park, while rescuers used ladders to transport others to safety.

“Canada stands ready to provide support and has reached out to Taiwanese officials,” Trudeau told reporters in Toronto on Wednesday.

“We are also participating to make sure affected Canadians get the support they need.”

A red building partially collapsed after a strong earthquake shook the entire island on April 3, 2024 in Hualien County, Taiwan. VCG via Getty Images

A spokesperson for the Taipei Economic and Cultural Bureau of Canada told Global News that two Canadians were among 12 people trapped on Sandimen Road along the Central Expressway across the island.

They added that the two Canadians – a man and a woman – were rescued. The woman was injured by falling rocks and received medical treatment at the scene before being transported to the hospital.

Global Affairs Canada updated its travel advice for Taiwan on Wednesday, warning of aftershocks and urging Canadians in the country to be cautious.

01:52 Taiwan earthquake: Rescuing trapped victims is a “top priority”

Images taken by news photographers and television cameras showed buildings tilted at precarious angles, rubble blocking mountain roads, and neighborhood infrastructure completely destroyed.

The earthquake struck at a depth of 15.5 kilometers on Wednesday morning, while people were heading to work and schools, triggering a tsunami warning in southern Japan and the Philippines, which was later lifted.

A video clip showed rescuers using ladders to help trapped people get out of windows, while massive landslides occurred in other places. Strong tremors in Taipei forced the subway system to close briefly, although most lines resumed service.

A view of rocks that fell and blocked the road after an earthquake struck off the east coast of Taiwan on the Richter scale, in Hualien, Taiwan on April 3, 2024. The Gaoguan Works Department sent machines and tools to open the area, and called on people who wanted to enter the mountainous area to pay attention to the condition of the road. Taichung City Fire Department/Anatolia via Getty Images

Fire authorities said on Wednesday that they had evacuated about 70 people trapped in tunnels near the city of Hualien, including two Germans.

But they lost contact with 50 workers on board four minibuses heading to a hotel in a national park, and rescuers are searching for them. Reuters reported that another 80 people were trapped in a mine area, although it was not immediately clear whether they were inside a mine.

The government estimated the number of infected people at 946 as of Wednesday.

A vehicle on a collapsed road following an earthquake in New Taipei City, Taiwan, Wednesday, April 3, 2024. Taiwan was hit by the strongest earthquake in a quarter century, with shockwaves from the quake knocking dozens of buildings to the ground. East of the island, injuring more than 50 people and disrupting some chip production lines. Rong Xu/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Japan Meteorological Agency said that the magnitude of the earthquake reached 7.7, and said that several small tsunami waves had reached parts of southern Okinawa Prefecture, while it reduced its tsunami warning to a warning.

In the Philippines, earthquake officials warned residents of coastal areas in several provinces against moving to higher areas.

Chinese official media said that residents of the southeastern province of Fujian felt the earthquake, while a Reuters witness said that residents of Shanghai, the commercial center, also felt it.

Meteorological officials said aftershocks could still be felt in Taipei, where more than 50 tremors had been recorded as of Wednesday.

In this image from video footage broadcast by TVBS, residents rescue a child from a partially collapsed building in the eastern Taiwanese city of Hualien on Wednesday, April 3, 2024. A powerful earthquake shook the entire island of Taiwan early Wednesday, causing buildings in the area to collapse. South. The city created a tsunami that washed ashore on the islands of southern Japan. TVBS via AP

Electricity company Taipower said most electricity had been restored and Taiwan's two nuclear power plants were unaffected.

The official Central News Agency said that the earthquake was the largest since a 7.6-magnitude earthquake that occurred in 1999, killing about 2,400 people and destroying or damaging 50,000 buildings.

Taiwanese meteorological officials classified Wednesday's quake in the city of Hualien as a Category 6 upper, or the second-highest level of intensity on a scale of 1 to 7.

Firefighters conduct search and rescue operations in the rubble where at least nine people were killed and hundreds more injured after an earthquake struck off Taiwan's east coast in Hualien, Taiwan on April 3, 2024. Taiwan's strongest earthquake in a quarter-century shook the island during the morning peak on Wednesday , damaging buildings and causing a tsunami that washed ashore on the islands of southern Japan. Ministry of Interior/Bulletin/Anatolia via Getty Images

Experts say such earthquakes lead to the collapse of walls unless they are made of reinforced concrete blocks, while people cannot stand upright and have to crawl in order to move.

– With files from Reuters

