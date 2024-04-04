Taiwan emerges remarkably unscathed after devastating earthquakeExBulletin





A police officer stands guard near a partially collapsed building a day after a strong earthquake in Hualien City, eastern Taiwan, Thursday, April 4, 2024. ChiangYing-ying/AP .

. ChiangYing-ying/AP

Xiang Yingying/AP

HUALIN CITY, Taiwan — A massive 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck Taiwan Wednesday morning, swaying bridges and burying mountain roads in landslides.

Vincent Zeng, a resident of Hualien, said: “The road under my feet suddenly turned into something like waves on the water.”

However, the day after the worst earthquake to hit the Asian island in a quarter-century, most residents cannot stop talking about how much worse the situation could have been.

As of Thursday local time, authorities say nine people were killed during the quake and just over 1,000 people were injured. Train service through the epicenter was restored within 24 hours.

“It is striking that given an earthquake of this magnitude, we have had so few reported casualties,” says Daniel Aldrich, a political science professor at Northeastern University who studies earthquake resilience around the world. “India and Haiti experienced less powerful earthquakes but had much higher casualties, and Taiwan was only able to sustain a very small number.”

The last time Taiwan witnessed an earthquake of this size was in 1999, when more than 2,000 people died in a 7.3-magnitude earthquake that struck central Taiwan and more than 100,000 buildings collapsed. Audits conducted after the earthquake found poor building codes and poor-quality materials.

“At that moment, Taiwan reorganized its disaster response and began a number of attempts at bottom-up and top-down responses to shocks,” Aldrich says. “What we see in 2024 is a direct result of previous response and government criticism.”

Over the next 25 years, Taiwan embarked on a campaign to modernize and strengthen existing bridges and buildings so they could withstand more intense seismic waves, while enforcing strict adherence to earthquake-resistant building codes. Much of the housing on the island was built before 1999.

“We have upgraded our infrastructure a lot since then, including thickening the walls and adding columns,” Cheng Ruoxi, a civil engineer with the Hualian municipal government, told NPR on Thursday.

Taiwan has also set up an earthquake warning system, although the system malfunctioned on Wednesday.

Every earthquake Taiwan has experienced has provided an educational experience. Following a deadly 2016 earthquake, engineers discovered that a collapsed high-rise had used faulty designs that favored large, open atriums. Such designs left their foundations weak, which was partly responsible for the high number of deaths and collapses.

Among the updated rules are stronger designs for steel reinforcing bars embedded in reinforced concrete, strengthening building foundations, and conducting regular earthquake drills among the general public.

Rescue workers are shown searching for potential victims inside the rubble of an apartment that collapsed in a 6.4 magnitude earthquake in the southern Taiwan city of Tainan on February 10, 2016. Anthony Wallace/AFP via Getty Images .

. Anthony Wallace/AFP via Getty Images

Anthony Wallace/AFP via Getty Images

“The most important task we have undertaken is to modernize all the schools,” says Ko-Fung Ma, a research fellow and seismologist at Academia Sinica in Taipei.

These measures are extremely important, given Taiwan's familiarity with earthquakes. Each year, the island experiences more than 2,000 small earthquakes annually, although only a small fraction of these are large enough to be noticeable to humans. At least thirty active geological fault lines run beneath Taiwan.

The east coast of the island is particularly vulnerable to earthquakes, because it lies on some of the largest fault lines. A 7.2-magnitude earthquake in September 2022, south of Wednesday's quake near the eastern city of Taitung, killed one person.

“Taiwan has invested a lot of time and resources to make infrastructure more resilient to earthquakes,” says Trevor Carey, a civil engineering professor at the University of British Columbia who traveled to Taiwan after the 2022 earthquakes to assess the damage and learn from it.

“The team saw a lot of things that confirmed that newer or updated infrastructure or retrofits did better during the earthquake, and that older infrastructure that wasn't retrofitted did better.” [buildings] She didn't either.”

In the low-lying city of Hualien on Taiwan's east coast, close to the epicenter of Wednesday's quake, residents have largely returned to life as usual, and fewer than 100 buildings were damaged or destroyed during the quake, city authorities said.

A damaged multi-story building downtown collapsed on its side as city workers piled a huge pile of dirt in front of the building before it was demolished later this week. Rescuers retrieved 24 people from the building on Wednesday. The surrounding buildings remained intact.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2024/04/04/1242721841/taiwan-emerges-remarkably-unscathed-after-massive-earthquake The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos