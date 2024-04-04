A 2.12 magnitude earthquake in Bryson City





A 2.12 magnitude earthquake was reported in Bryson City, North Carolina

Updated: 10:19 AM EST on April 4, 2024

From your expectations and beyond in just a short period. to Greenville County, where deputies continue to investigate a stabbing. The stabbing happened around 1030 last night at the Hawk's Landing apartment complex on Cedar Lane. Deputies say the victim was taken to the hospital and his condition is unknown at this time. Deputies say a person of interest is in custody. We're told the incident appears to be isolated, but this is an ongoing investigation, so stay with WYFF NEWS FOUR as we learn more. In Anderson County, fire officials continue to investigate a house fire that injured a mother and her two children. Neighbors say they heard an explosion around 1:30 a.m. yesterday on Brown Street. Officials say firefighters entered the home through a window to rescue them. All three remained hospitalized at the burn center in August. We're told that two men managed to escape with minor injuries. South Carolina state treasurer defends his office after $1.8 billion moved through a state bank account over the past decade without anyone knowing where it came from or where it was supposed to go Treasurer Curtis Loftis spent six hours testifying before the Senate Finance Subcommittee on Tuesday. The state cannot spend money until it determines who it belongs to. Loftis told the chamber he did not receive the information he requested to try to resolve the mess that began when the state changed its accounting systems in the mid-1920s. The Spartans were the leaders of the provinces, and now they had a clearer picture of how to make their roads safer. After conducting a road safety survey with residents. In the survey, 41% of people cited lack of visibility at night due to faded pavement markings, and 38% cited issues with narrow roads, hills and complex intersections as major concerns. County leaders say there have been 50,000 crashes in less than a year, and about 1,000 of them resulted in serious injury or death. Egg prices have been rising for several months, and could worsen with the outbreak of bird flu. The average price of a dozen eggs was $3 in February. Those prices are now at their highest levels since April 2023. CAL-MAINE FOODS, America's largest egg producer, says this week it killed about 1.6 million chickens and hundreds of thousands of baby chickens. Some people have tested positive for bird flu at a Texas facility. GREENVILLE COUNTY SCHOOLS will relocate its Greenville Early College program and close its current campus in MCALISTER SQUARE. A district spokesperson says that starting next year, Greenville Early College will be located on three existing campuses that include Berea, Southside and Carolina high schools. The district says the decision was made due to a refusal to enroll in the program. A new Mexican inspired restaurant and tequila bar is coming to downtown Greenville. MCMILLAN PAZDAN SMITH ARCHITECTURE announced on Instagram that it is working to bring the El Matador to Main Street. The restaurant will be in the former HUSK location and is expected to open later this year. Excitement is building in South Carolina in preparation for Monday's eclipse. For Upstate, only about 80% of the sun will be covered, making it a partial solar eclipse in our area. But that doesn't stop people from planning gatherings and getting together. To celebrate this rare occasion, a number of viewing parties have been announced and we have a full list, plus ECLIPSE information, including school closures on WYFF 4.COM and of course, THE WIFE FOR MOBILE APP. Coming up later today on the Kelly Clarkson Show, a few Clemson shows. Their own show. Richard Haddock, owner of the Shepherd Hotel, will be highlighted for his brilliant business model of employing people with disabilities at scale. Additionally, TANNER MAGE and/or sorry, TANNER and MITCH SMITH from LOVE ON THE SPECTRUM will be highlighted for their incredible positivity. And as a hotel employee, all coming later today at 2 on the KELLY CLARKSON SHOW here on WYFF right now, you still have a chance to win the POWERBALL JACKPOT. There was no winner in last night's drawing, so it's now the jackpot. At a price of $1.23 billion. In the next drawing on Saturday night. There were several winners, including winners in Georgia and South Carolina, who matched all five numbers. To find out if you want a smaller prize, we have ticket numbers on our website. YF4.COM. For the fourth year in a row, the undefeated South Carolina Gamecocks women's basketball team is headed to the quarterfinals. Our sports team gives you a look at this weekend's games in Cleveland and a look at the GAMECOCKS' dominance this season. The path to the address

A 2.12 magnitude earthquake was reported in Bryson City, North Carolina

Updated: 10:19 AM EST on April 4, 2024

A 2.12 magnitude earthquake was reported in Bryson City, North Carolina, Thursday morning. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) The quake struck just after 3 a.m., according to the USGS. A 2.0 magnitude earthquake was also reported in Bryson City on March 15. MORE NEWS: $1M Powerball ticket sold in SCSC Gov. Henry McMaster undergoes surgery Fatal shooting at fish fry in SC leaves 1 person dead, 5 charged, deputies say.

Bryson City, North Carolina –

A 2.12 magnitude earthquake was reported in Bryson City, North Carolina, Thursday morning.

(Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4)

The quake occurred just after 3 a.m., according to the US Geological Survey.

A 2.0 magnitude earthquake was also reported in Bryson City on March 15.

More news:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wyff4.com/article/earthquake-bryson-city-north-carolina-april/60394876 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos