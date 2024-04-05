Earthquake hits Taiwan: How strict building codes prevented a bigger disaster





Rescue workers near the semi-collapsed ten-story Uranus Building on Xuanyuan Road on April 3, 2024. Image © Shufu Liu, Office of the President via Wikipedia under CC BY 2.0 license Share

Facebook

Twitter

mail

Pinterest

WhatsApp

or

https://www.archdaily.com/1015294/earthquake-hits-taiwan-how-strict-building-codes-averted-a-larger-disaster

On April 3, Taiwan was hit by a 7.4 magnitude earthquake, the strongest in 25 years. According to latest reports, nine people were killed, and at least 900 others were injured due to damaged buildings and landslides on the island. The epicenter of the earthquake was off the eastern coast of Hualien County, and it caused severe damage to buildings, some of which were leaning at severe angles. However, the country's strict building codes, developed in the past two decades in response to intense seismic activity in the region, have prevented further damage and loss of life.

Taiwan lies along the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” a line of seismic faults that generate most of the world's earthquakes, and is particularly vulnerable to natural disasters. The island's mountainous landscape also contributes, as it can amplify vibrations that trigger landslides that put tunnels and highways at risk.

Taichung, Taiwan – August 22, 2023: A view of the 921 Taiwan Earthquake Museum Building in Taichung, Taiwan, here is one of the monuments destroyed by the 921 earthquakes.. Image © Jack Hong via Shutterstock

The country's earthquake preparedness has been continuously improved over the past few decades, in response to past events. Among the most devastating of these disasters was a 7.6-magnitude earthquake that struck central Taiwan in 1999, killing nearly 2,500 people, damaging more than 50,000 buildings, and trapping thousands under rubble. The Taiwan Earthquake Museum was established in 921 to preserve some remnants of the earthquake and to serve as a public reminder.

Related article How cities can create resilience to natural disasters

Building codes are an integral part of Taiwan's strategy to improve preparedness. Two years ago, new laws were implemented, requiring owners of buildings at risk to implement structural reinforcements to enhance safety even for illegal modifications and constructions, until a long-term solution can be implemented. The government also provides subsidies to verify building resilience, while strict regulations are imposed on both new and existing buildings, all of which contribute to creating resilience and protecting lives.

An aerial view of the Wuchanggong Temple ruins when the earthquake struck on September 21, 1999. Image © elwynn via Shutterstock

Taiwan's earthquake preparedness is among the most advanced in the world. The island has strict building codes, a world-class seismic network, and extensive public education campaigns on earthquake safety. — Stephen Gao, a seismologist and professor at the Missouri University of Science and Technology, told the Associated Press

The Xiangshan Observation Deck in Taipei, Taiwan is the best place to see Terminal 101 and the Greater Taipei District. Image © Lin kent via Shutterstock

While the size of the earthquake is similar to those that struck Syria and Turkey in February 2023, or the September 2023 earthquake in Morocco, the extent of the destruction appears to have been much less on the Asian island. Experts estimate that Turkey's lax building practices and reluctance to adapt its legislature to modern standards have contributed to the fragility of the built environment in the face of such natural disasters.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.archdaily.com/1015294/earthquake-hits-taiwan-how-strict-building-codes-averted-a-larger-disaster The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos