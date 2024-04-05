Taiwan earthquake causes estimated $62 million in damage and disruption to TSMC – UV equipment reported safe and sound: report





Key extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography equipment at TSMC is “safe and sound,” DigiTimes reports, with production returning to 70 or 80% of capacity on the same day of the devastating April 3 earthquake. However, the earthquake and its aftershocks did not leave the production facilities unscathed: according to the new report, the seismic outage and the damages incurred will cost TSMC about $62 million. While the UV machines are undamaged, the plant's beams, columns, walls and pipelines were damaged during the earthquake(s) according to DigiTimes' unnamed sources. Without official confirmation we should take the details with a pinch of salt.

TSMC reportedly rebounded very quickly after a series of violent earthquakes and aftershocks in Taiwan on Wednesday morning. Since then we have been trying to ascertain the extent of the damage to the island's vital semiconductor industry. Companies like TSMC are notoriously secretive about their internal goings-on, so we only have glimpses from a handful of insiders willing to spill their secrets.

TSMC's N3 plant in Tainan and another plant in Hsinchu were affected by the following issues, say sources familiar with the company's operations:

Extensive damaged chips (Hsinchu) Broken beams (N3) Broken columns (N3) R&D laboratory walls cracked (N3) Broken pipelines (Hsinchu)

Notwithstanding the above, we reiterate that the most important machines, including EUV machines, are said to be intact.

The precautions taken when building modern semiconductor factories seem to have mostly paid off. TSMC and other industries that were severely affected by the earthquake (earthquake) in 1999 readily adopted earthquake management measures. Thus all the buildings in the center of industry are built to withstand the earthquakes that are so common in Taiwan. Furthermore, the most expensive and sensitive machines are mounted in a special way designed to further insulate them from shock, shock and vibration. Tom's Hardware saw these types of extra device precautions during our wonderful visit to Micron Taichung.

While advanced modern factories may have survived earthquakes with relatively little serious damage, it is important to remember that there are many businesses and supporting processes that could experience more serious disruptions. Factories require constant, reliable flows of energy as well as refined air, water and chemicals to keep running smoothly.

TSMC has neither confirmed nor denied the specific details regarding the damage to its plant, shown above, so please add a pinch of salt. We hope that more clarity will come through official investor statements and communications in due course.

Join the experts who read Tom's Hardware to get the inside track on computer technology news enthusiasts—for more than 25 years. We'll deliver breaking news and in-depth reviews of CPUs, GPUs, artificial intelligence (AI), manufacturing devices, and more directly to your inbox.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tomshardware.com/tech-industry/semiconductors/taiwan-earthquake-causes-estimated-dollar62-million-damage-and-disruption-for-tsmc-euv-equipment-reported-to-be-safe-and-sound-report The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos