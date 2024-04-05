



Didn't you feel it? Two earthquakes hit Plumas County back to back

Updated: 10:34 PM PST on April 4, 2024

Two earthquakes struck Northern California on Thursday evening, according to a USGS map. The two quakes struck near Belden in Plumas County shortly after 6:30 p.m., the first with a magnitude of 4.2 and the second with a magnitude of 4.8, according to the map. The quake could be felt from KCRA 3 station in Sacramento. A third earthquake was reported in the Belden area half an hour later, with a magnitude of 2.9, according to the map. So far, there have been no reports of structural damage due to the earthquakes. Stay with KCRA 3 for the latest updates. KCRA 3 Earthquake Tracker

