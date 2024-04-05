How a steel ball protected Taiwan's tallest skyscraper during the earthquake





The “tuned mass damper” can reduce building movements by up to 40%.

Taiwan's tallest skyscraper, Taipei 101, survived a 7.4-magnitude earthquake with minimal damage. This is thanks in part to its innovative design, which includes a giant pendulum, according to CNN. The large yellow pendulum in the center of the building helped absorb the shock.

Nicknamed “Damper Baby,” the pendulum is a tuned mass damper, a 660-metric-ton steel ball suspended 1,000 feet above the ground in the center of the building. During an earthquake or strong winds, the ball sways to resist the building's movement, reducing its sway by up to 40%, according to the news outlet.

The pendulum hangs between the 87th and 92nd floors and is made of 41 layers of steel. It measures approximately 18 feet in diameter and swings within 59 inches to prevent excessive movement.

Taipei 101 was once the tallest building in the world and remains a landmark skyscraper in Taiwan. The building's design demonstrates the use of innovative engineering to protect structures in earthquake-prone areas.

What is a wind damping ball?

The technical name for the wind damping ball is Tuned Mass Damper (TMD). A TMD system is a passive system specifically designed to meet the needs of a building. Its main purpose is to reduce swaying by strong winds and make working in such a tall tower comfortable. Traditional damping systems are hidden out of sight, but the Taipei 101 TMD is both functional and aesthetic. Visitors to the observation platform can get a glimpse of the overall operation of the damping system.

How does a tuned mass damper work?

According to the Taipei 101 website, the spherical damper installed on Taipei 101 moves back and forth during earthquakes or typhoons, which are common on the island. This movement absorbs the force of any severe swaying, as stated on the Taipei 101 website. The damper engineers claim that it can reduce the movement of the building by up to 40 percent, thus reducing the discomfort felt by those inside.

Closed-circuit television footage of the Taipei skyline during the earthquake shows minimal movement of the pagoda-shaped skyscraper. Meanwhile, a security camera placed on another building shows significant shaking.

