New York City shakes after a 4.8-magnitude earthquake struck the northeastern United States New York





An earthquake shook the densely populated metropolitan area of ​​New York City on Friday morning, with residents reporting that the quake was felt across the East Coast, the US Geological Survey said.

The agency reported that an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.8 was centered near Lebanon, New Jersey.

People reported feeling the quake in Connecticut and Massachusetts, with The Weather Channel reporting that the quake was noticeable in Boston and Philadelphia residents reported feeling it as well. The tremors, which lasted for several seconds, were felt more than 200 miles away near the New Hampshire border.

The New York Fire Department said on Friday that there were no initial reports of damage.

“Although we do not have any reports of significant impacts at this time, we are still assessing the impact,” Kaz Daughtry, NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Operations, said in a statement.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul posted on social media that the earthquake was felt throughout the state. “My team is assessing the impacts and any damage that may have occurred, and we will update the public throughout the day,” Hochul said.

Later, in a press conference, Hochul noted that the quake was felt as far away as Baltimore, Maryland. “This is one of the largest earthquakes to occur on the East Coast in the last century,” she said.

“Everyone should continue to take this seriously” in the event of aftershocks, she added.

The tremor sparked memories of the August 23, 2011 earthquake, which shook tens of millions of people from Georgia to Canada. The magnitude of the earthquake was 5.8, the strongest earthquake to hit the East Coast since World War II. The epicenter of the earthquake was in Virginia.

This earthquake left cracks in the Washington Monument, led to the evacuation of the White House and the Capitol and shook New Yorkers three weeks before the tenth anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the Empire State Building's official social media account reassured its fans:

I'm fine

— Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) April 5, 2024

More details soon…

