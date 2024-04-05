“Violent rumble”: A 4.8-magnitude earthquake hits New York City, northeast of the country | Earthquake news





No casualties were immediately reported as a rare earthquake shook the densely populated city with a population of 8.3 million.

A 4.8-magnitude earthquake rocked the northeastern United States on Friday morning, triggering tremors along the Atlantic coast between Boston and Philadelphia, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The epicenter of the quake was about 45 miles (72 kilometers) west of New York City in Lebanon, New Jersey, shaking buildings in densely populated Manhattan and throughout the five boroughs. As many as 45 million people may have felt the shocks, according to the US Geological Survey.

However, no injuries or major structural damage were immediately reported after the quake, which occurred at 10:23 a.m. local time (14:23 GMT), according to the New York City Fire Department.

In a post on social media platform X, the New York City Mayor's Office said it was still “evaluating the impact.” The authorities were scheduled to hold a press conference at 12 noon local time (16:00 GMT) to provide updates.

Meanwhile, New York City's Emergency Management Agency urged anyone “in danger” to call 911, and report any other non-emergency impacts to the city services hotline.

A New York City Public Schools spokesman said teams are assessing school building facilities out of an “abundance of caution.”

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said it temporarily closed the Holland Tunnel, an arterial commuter route linking New Jersey and Manhattan, for inspection.

Some New York-bound flights were also diverted to other airports, according to flight tracking site FlightAware.

City residents reported that they felt their buildings shaking for several minutes.

“I noticed the door was shaking on its frame,” India Hayes, a barista in lower Manhattan, told the Associated Press. “I thought for sure there couldn't be an earthquake here.”

Charita Walcott, 38, a Bronx resident, said the quake sounded like “more like a violent rumble that lasted about 30 seconds or so.”

“It was like being in a drum circle, this vibration,” she told Reuters news agency.

At the United Nations headquarters in midtown Manhattan, Save the Children's CEO, Inger Aching, suddenly stopped delivering a speech to the Security Council regarding the war in Gaza.

Riyad Mansour, the Palestinian envoy to the United Nations, joked: “You are making the earth shake.”

People in Baltimore, Philadelphia, Connecticut and other areas in the Northeast also reported feeling the quake, feeling tremors that lasted for several seconds more than 200 miles (322 kilometers) away near the border of Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

In a post on X, New York Governor Kathy Hochul said she had been in contact with the White House, which said President Joe Biden had also been briefed on the matter.

For its part, the US Geological Survey noted that “earthquakes are uncommon, but not unheard of along the Atlantic Coast.” There are no active tectonic plate boundaries along the coast, “but there are pressures,” she said in an X post.

The earthquake brought back memories of the August 23, 2011 earthquake, which shook tens of millions of people along the Atlantic coast from Georgia to Canada.

This earthquake had a magnitude of 5.8 and was the strongest earthquake to hit the East Coast since World War II.

The epicenter of the earthquake was in Virginia. It left cracks in the Washington Monument, led to the evacuation of the White House and the US Capitol, and raised concerns among New Yorkers.

