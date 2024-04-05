Maryland is being hit by a 4.8 magnitude earthquake today





A 4.8 magnitude earthquake shakes Maryland

A 4.8 magnitude earthquake shakes Maryland 02:38

BALTIMORE — Marylanders felt tremors across the state after a 4.8-magnitude earthquake Friday morning.

The 4.8-magnitude quake struck around 10:20 a.m., according to preliminary data from the U.S. Geological Survey. Its headquarters was in Lebanon, New Jersey. This is located about 40 miles west of New York City and about 130 miles northeast of Baltimore.

The quake was felt across the Northeast, including Baltimore, New York, Philadelphia and Boston.

In a post on social media, the USGS said earthquakes were “uncommon but not unheard of along the Atlantic Coast.”

Earthquakes occur when the Earth's tectonic plates move. Friday's earthquake was the strongest the state has witnessed since August 2011, when a rare 5.8-magnitude earthquake shook the state.

Smaller earthquakes have occurred since then, including a 2.6 magnitude earthquake in June 2021, and a smaller earthquake near Sykesville in October 2022.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the quake could affect air traffic in the region, including New York, New Jersey, Philadelphia and Baltimore.

A 4.8 magnitude earthquake in New Jersey may affect some air traffic facilities in New York, New Jersey, Philadelphia and Baltimore. Air traffic operations are being resumed as soon as possible. For real-time air traffic updates, please see: https://t.co/smgdqJN3td.

— Federal Aviation Administration ✈️ (FAANews) April 5

BWI Thurgood Marshall said its airline flights were operating after an inspection of its facilities.

“At Marshall Airport, the airport and air traffic control tower were inspected. No damage was discovered,” the International Union of Building and Timber Workers' Union said in a statement.

WJZ will provide further updates to this story as they become available.

More CBS News

Christian Olaniran

Christian Olaniran is a digital producer for CBS News Baltimore, where he writes stories on diverse topics including politics, arts and culture, sports, and more. He also creates engaging social media content to complement news coverage.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/baltimore/news/did-you-feel-that-maryland-shaken-after-4-8-magnitude-earthquake/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos