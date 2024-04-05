New Jersey earthquake felt in Vermont | News | seven days





Click to enlarge US Geological Survey map showing where the earthquake was felt. I grew up in New Jersey. Updated at 12:44pm Feeling a little wobbly this morning? you are not alone.

A 4.8-magnitude earthquake struck northern New Jersey around 10:20 a.m. Friday, according to the USGS, shaking buildings in Philadelphia, New York City and even Vermont.

In Burlington, Seven Days' office shook for about 10 seconds, causing a picture to fall from the wall. Others reported feeling the effects in Vergennes, Albany and St Albans. There were no immediate reports on the extent of the damage.

Many Seven Days readers emailed to say they felt it, from Montpelier and Berlin to Hyde Park and Milton, from Brattleboro to North Springfield and White River Junction.

Gabrielle Dietzel said she felt it in Montpellier – “and my coffee swung around in her cup!” Many said they did not associate the shaking with seismic activity at first, which is understandable, given the rarity of earthquakes in the Green Mountains. Some thought it was a passing train or a fallen tree.

Kirsten Hanson, of Fairfax, thought she might be having a medical emergency when she started “shaking” in her car in a Hannaford parking lot. Her nerves calmed down a bit when she realized that the contents of the car were shaking as well.

“Oh!” I wrote.

Others initially blamed a mammalian source.

“I felt the rumble and little noise here at the confluence of the Otakechee and Connecticut Rivers in the North Heartland,” Martha Cotermarch wrote. “I thought there must be a bear on the deck. Hmm, no bear in sight…”

“I thought it was the cat sneezing on my lap!” Susan Smith-Hunter wrote from Brandon.

In White River Junction, Shannon Zabko was sitting on her bed, taking a break from installing blinds in her windows, when she felt “a bouncing feeling.” She also thought it was her cat, until she realized she was alone.

“I was looking around and feeling uncomfortable – I heard a light creaking in the house and through the windows and snow was falling from the trees,” she wrote. Then “suddenly everything stopped.” A few moments later, her friend shouted from the other room: “Did we just have an earthquake?!”

A similar conversation occurred at the Waterbury Center home of Jenny Gelber, a California native who moved from Ohio to Vermont last year.

“My husband didn’t believe me at first when I said it was an earthquake,” she wrote. “(This was his first earthquake.)”

The quake occurred on the heels of a major April snowstorm and came just days before a once-in-a-lifetime total solar eclipse expected to darken Vermont skies for about three and a half minutes. The unusual series of events was not missed by Elizabeth Lawrence of West Bolton, who said her dishes and glassware were shaken during the quake.

“I think I might take up religion,” she wrote.

Didn't you feel it? Contact us on [email protected].

