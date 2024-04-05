An earthquake shakes Yankee Stadium before the game





NEW YORK — The Yankees expected the Broncos to shine in Juan Soto's first home opener, but not quite that way.

A 4.8-magnitude earthquake rocked Yankee Stadium on Friday before the club's game against the Blue Jays. It happened at 10:23 a.m. ET, just as Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres was batting in the batting cage. Torres didn't seem to notice the tremors, as he continued the BP tour without stopping.

As he prepared for his start in the Yankees' bullpen, Marcus Stroman said he realized what was happening.

“I was in my closet. “We all felt it,” Stroman said. “It was one of those things that was the most shocking. We were asking, ‘What is this?’ We thought maybe it was someone pushing something up the hallway. No one really knew.”

“I felt that pregame,” Aaron Judge added. “Normally you feel some vibrations on the field before a game, but this was a little different.”

When asked where he was and what he was doing, the judge laughed and replied: “I don’t want to say.”

No major damage or disturbances were reported. The quake was reported near the town of Tewksbury, New Jersey, according to the USGS. The epicenter of the earthquake was about 45 miles from New York City.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said he noticed the tremors that lasted about 30 seconds and were felt throughout New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania and elsewhere.

“I grew up on this stuff,” said Boone, who spent most of his childhood in Orange County, California, and experienced the 1994 Northridge earthquake firsthand. “I thought it was the sound system, actually. Then I say, 'No, that wasn't the sound system.' I felt it; just a vibration under my feet. I'm used to it.”

Yankees third base coach Luis Rojas said he was standing on the field near second base when the tremors occurred. He looked at catcher Jose Trevino, who asked Rojas if he noticed what was happening.

“I felt something,” Rojas said. “I'm glad to hear I'm not going crazy.”

The gates were not yet open to fans. All gates to Yankee Stadium opened at 11 a.m. The Blue Jays were in the visiting clubhouse and did not appear to notice the quake, although many of their cell phones were chiming with emergency alerts after the quake struck.

Juan Soto said he was receiving a massage at the time and did not realize what had happened. Yankees outfielder Oswaldo Cabrera appeared frustrated because he did not feel the quake.

“I thought you asked me if I was always shaking,” Cabrera told reporters, laughing. “First I hear about it.”

