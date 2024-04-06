Is it just me or was it an earthquake?





For just a brief moment, this was the Internet at its best. I stared at a vase of Trader Joe's dried flowers, dangling on my table for about 30 seconds, but I was so shocked that I couldn't even process what was happening. Then I saw the tweets (which, in this moment of shock, I refuse to call X posts).

“Did we have an earthquake in New York?”

“Was that an earthquake?????”

“Did everyone feel that way?”

“That's one of the reasons I moved away from California.”

“So excited that we on the East Coast can finally have an earthquake on Twitter.”

People on microblogging sites (it wasn't just

It's rare that something happens so suddenly that it unites an entire geographic area — people from New Jersey, Philadelphia, New York City, and Massachusetts participated in my timeline, each unabashedly sharing their experiences. It's like the old Twitter, where you could post “Eat a ham and cheese sandwich” and it wasn't ridiculous. You were invited to say exactly what you felt, and everyone else was doing it too. It's like the old LiveJournal or Facebook posts, where you could post “I'm sleepy” and never think that no one really cares.

It's like a middle school cafeteria, hours after an unplanned fire alarm goes off. We all still felt some naïve excitement and dread, bouncing off each other's surprise and exaggerating our memory of what had happened, as if it were a mythical event. Everyone has lost focus at work. On Slack, Ron said he thought it was a train, and his chair shook a little. In California, it usually looks like a car accident, Matt says. Dom says she used to live in Los Angeles, and this was definitely an earthquake. As a Californian living on the East Coast, he didn't even feel it, Brian said. Then I share my own account of this brief moment we all just experienced: I thought it was my neighbor's washing machine.

When Elon Musk bought Twitter, and critics embarked on a mass exodus to platforms like Bluesky, Mastodon, Tumblr, and even defunct ones like Pebble, we mourned the end of an era. There was only one option for microblogging, and that was Twitter, unless you were really interested in monolithic open source software before 2022. Moments like this show that there is indeed value in the “public city square” – it's a way for us to know that we're not crazy, or that Our boiler doesn't explode, even before anyone knows what's happening.

But as the most populated town square becomes more hostile toward people who aren't crypto supporters or Tesla shareholders, we get a sense of what we're missing. In the threads, people talk about cherry blossoms. On Facebook, I'm happy to know that there's a new grocery store coming to my neighborhood, but no one is talking about the earthquake.

As a lifelong resident of the East Ark, I had an experience like I had never felt before when the ground shook beneath me. Immediately, as I scrolled through my Twitter page, I felt nostalgic for what the Internet at its best offers us: the feeling of calm, comfort, camaraderie, and reassurance that I'm not alone.

