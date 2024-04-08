A New York City school gymnasium in Brooklyn is deemed “unsafe” for use after cracks appeared in the wake of the New York City earthquake





A group of Brooklyn kids will have to change things up for physical therapy after their school gym was left with major cracks when a rare 4.8 magnitude earthquake rocked New York City on Friday.

City officials who inspected the building after the quake deemed the public school building's gymnasium — which is shared by JHS 218 James P. Sinnott and Classics High School — to be unsafe.

An East New York gym remains off limits after “vertical and cascading” cracks were discovered along the interior of the building.

City officials deemed the gymnasium in the public school building unsafe.

Inspectors told Gothamist that brick near the cracks could be dislodged and the building will remain vacant until repairs are completed.

The Ministry of Education stressed that all school activities will continue because the rest of the building is safe.

“The Department of Buildings and our facilities team quickly inspected the building and the DOB issued a partial evacuation order for the gym, so repairs can be made — which we do not anticipate will take long,” DOE's Nathaniel Steyer said in a statement Saturday morning. .

The phone displays an emergency alert message on April 5, 2024, warning of an earthquake in New York.

“This was done out of an abundance of caution, and the Building Department has confirmed that the rest of the school is safe for use.”

Steyer also confirmed that families will be updated directly.

The initial 4.8-magnitude quake struck near Lebanon, New Jersey, around 10:23 a.m. and was felt by an estimated 42 million people on the East Coast, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

This image provided by the USGS shows the epicenter of an earthquake on the East Coast on Friday, April 5, 2024.

It was the strongest earthquake to hit near the city in 140 years.

In the aftermath of the quake, the New York City Department of Buildings said it received about 80 reports of quake-related damage, most of which came from Manhattan and the Bronx.

Building inspectors did not find any major damage or collapses after investigating the reports, although they did notice cracks in some locations.

Out of an abundance of caution, the department added additional engineering and inspection staff over the weekend to respond to any new reports.

DOB Commissioner Jimmy Oddo told Gothamist that it's important to remain vigilant in the coming days and weeks.

“For New Yorkers, we at the Department of Buildings are concerned about some of the eventualities — the cracks that you might see that might materialize or appear within a week or a month, the retaining walls of scaffolding,” Oddo said.

“If you see something that is a problem, please call 311.”

The last time an earthquake with a magnitude approaching 5 occurred near New York City was in 1884, the US Geological Survey said. The epicenter of the quake appeared to be in Brooklyn.

A stronger 5.8-magnitude earthquake was felt by city residents in 2011, although its epicenter began in Virginia.

Friday's earthquake was the strongest to hit New Jersey in 240 years, according to the Fox Forecast Center.

