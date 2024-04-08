When the earthquake hits, will your family be prepared? Take time during California Earthquake Preparedness Month to protect your home and business from shaking





Experts say it's a matter of when the next earthquake will happen

OAKLAND, Calif., April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — After 23 years of studying earthquakes and their effects, Megan Stanton knows two important facts every Californian should remember – there will be strong earthquakes every year, and there are ways to deal with them. Prepare in advance to keep you and your family safe.

“Computer models and historical data show that we have a chance of at least a magnitude 6 earthquake occurring every year. These earthquakes don't always occur in populated areas, but they do happen every year on average. The key to remember is that we can't predict this,” said Stanton, an expert. Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) Earth Sciences: “When and where will these earthquakes happen, so it's important to prepare now.”

Stanton and her colleagues monitor a variety of hazards every day, from earthquakes and other ground motions to volcanic activity and tsunamis. Their work helps keep utility workers safe on the job and aids in recovering customers after disasters. It can also help co-workers keep themselves and their families safe.

“The biggest risk of injury we see from large earthquakes is people not taking cover. Instead, they run for cover and risk getting hurt by flying objects or from falling debris if they run outside. The safest thing you can do when you get an alert is the safest thing you can do when you get an alert,” Stanton said. Feeling shaken is such that you must take shelter immediately. “Sheltering in place will look different depending on where you are (e.g., movie theater, car, park, bed, office).”

To keep you and your family safe, follow these steps now:

Take the Federal Emergency Management Agency Home Hazard Hunt to identify hazards in your home such as heavy furniture that may fall during an earthquake. Secure hazards using earthquake tapes or fasteners. Create a disaster plan for your family and determine how to communicate at the first sign of an earthquake, tsunami, or other emergency. Organize disaster supplies in appropriate locations.

Once you've taken these initial steps, it's important to practice emergency response in your home, Stanton said.

“Practice now, so when the earthquake hits, you'll know what to do,” Stanton said.

Take advantage of technology to prepare

Stanton said she encourages everyone to download the MyShake app on their phone and sign up for emergency alerts.

“Although we cannot predict earthquakes, there is technology that allows you to receive early warnings when an earthquake occurs. These warnings may give you time to take cover and stay safe.

When an earthquake occurs, follow these tips:

Lie down, cover up, or sit on a chair or bed and cover your head and neck with both hands, a book, or even a pillow. If you use a walker, lock the wheels and cover your head and neck. If you are in a chair or bed, do not try to move. Instead, cover your head and neck until the shaking stops.

To learn more about earthquake preparedness, visit PG&E's Safety Center to learn how to:

