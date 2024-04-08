Funding Opportunities for FEMA's National Earthquake Hazard Reduction Program (NEHRP) Grant Programs for Fiscal Year 2024





National Earthquake Hazard Reduction Program (NEHRP) Grant Program.

Earthquakes cannot be prevented, but their effects on life, property and the economy can be managed. Congress first passed the Earthquake Hazard Reduction Act of 1977 (Public Law 95-124) on October 7, 1977, “to reduce the risk to life and property from future earthquakes in the United States.” The most recent reauthorization was the National Earthquake Hazard Reduction Program Reauthorization Act of 2018 (Public Law 115-307) which was signed into law on December 11, 2018.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) National Earthquake Hazard Reduction Program State Assistance Grant Program was created to increase and enhance effective implementation of earthquake risk reduction at the local level. FEMA makes federal funds available annually through NEHRP's State Assistance Grant Program. This grant program is offered to individual states and territories at high and very high seismic risk, nonprofit organizations as defined in Title 2 of the Code of Federal Regulations (CFR) Section 200.1, and institutions of higher education as defined in Title 2 of the Code of Federal Regulations (CFR) Section 200.1. .

All FEMA-funded activities must be consistent with NEHRP's vision, mission, and following strategic goals.

Vision

A country ready and able to withstand, respond and recover from earthquakes and their consequences.

a task

Develop, develop and disseminate knowledge, tools, practices and policies to enhance the nation’s capabilities to withstand, respond to and recover from earthquakes and their consequences.

strategic goals

The program prioritizes reducing risks to life and property from future earthquakes in the United States by establishing and maintaining an effective earthquake risk reduction program. The objectives of the NHRP program are:

Enhance understanding of earthquake processes and their consequences. Strengthen existing information, tools and practices and develop new information, tools and practices to protect the nation from the consequences of earthquakes. Promote knowledge dissemination and implementation of tools, practices and policies that enhance resilience and response strategies. For earthquakes and recovery from them. Learn from post-earthquake investigations to enhance the effectiveness of information, tools, practices and policies available to improve earthquake resilience. Available financing

The application period will open on May 1, and funding notifications will be located on Grants.gov. Funding opportunities are also available on FEMA's website where there are also technical assistance documents and additional information about upcoming webinars to assist applicants.

Eligibility information

For fiscal year 2024, FEMA will distribute $2,096,364 to individual states and territories determined to be at high to very high risk of earthquakes and up to $1,312,636 to nonprofit organizations and institutions of higher education to reduce earthquake risks.

Individual state assistance in the field of earthquakes

Eligibility is limited to states and territories that have been determined to be at high or very high risk of earthquakes. Eligibility is also limited to those states and territories that can provide the statutory 25% non-federal cost share.

Multi-state and national earthquake assistance

Eligibility is limited to nonprofit organizations as defined in Title 2 CFR Section 200.1 and institutions of higher education as defined in 2 CFR Section 200.1 with the ability and demonstrated capacity to develop, promote, and deliver national and/or multi-state seismic risk reduction activities.

hazard identification

Individual State Earthquake Assistance (ISEA) funding is allocated based on risk identification, not as a competitive award process. Risks are identified and published annually by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) as a State Assistance Target Allocation Plan.

The FY2024 plan determination is based on the Seismic Design Category (SDC) in accordance with NEHRP's 2020 Recommended Seismic Provisions for New Buildings and Other Structures as published in FEMA P-2082, and as described below:

Applicants should be aware that changes in seismic risk areas within the state or territory and changes in population size affect the decision.

The additional amount is proportional to the estimated annual earthquake losses (AEL) for the state or territory, and is taken from the FEMA P-366 HAZUS for estimated annual earthquake losses for the United States.

Cost sharing

Cost sharing is required for all individual State Earthquake Assistance grants funded under this program. The non-Federal cost share may consist of cash, donated or third-party in-kind services, materials, or any combination thereof. Cost share is not required for national and multi-state assistance grants funded under this program.

The cost share for individual State earthquake assistance awards is 75% Federal/25% non-Federal cost share. Federal cost sharing for isolated areas when the non-Federal cost share for the entire knowledge is less than $200,000. National committee review

National and Multi-State Earthquake Assistance Grant funding is determined through a competitive process that includes initial eligibility review and National Committee review.

Eligibility review

Before considering an application, FEMA will conduct an initial review of all applications to verify the applicant's eligibility and ensure each application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications submitted after the deadline will not be considered for funding. All eligible and complete applications will be submitted to the FEMA NHRP Program Office where they will be evaluated and scored by a national panel of FEMA subject matter experts.

Review the board

Applications will be reviewed and scored by a review panel composed of FEMA subject matter experts. Applications that do not meet the eligibility, application and registration requirements will be assessed and registered through National Committee review. The committee will evaluate each applicant's level of experience, proposed business plan, delivery timeline, expected results, and proposed budget to determine whether the activities are allowable, customizable, and reasonable.

Application and funding deadlines

To apply for available NEHRP State Assistance Grant Program funding for FY 2024, applicants must meet the following application and funding deadlines.

Application Open: May 1, 2024 Application Deadline: June 14, 2024 at 5 PM ET Expected Award Date: August 1, 2024 Performance Period (POP) Start Date: September 1, 2024 End Date: February 28, 2026

Eligible applicants must apply for financing using FEMA GO. Applicants must submit applications in FEMA GO no later than 5 pm ET on June 14, 2024. Applications received by FEMA after this deadline will not be considered for funding.

Additional resources

The resources below provide additional information about NEHRP's state assistance grant programs.

Contact Us Interested applicants should contact the Regional Seismic Program Director for more information. General questions about the FEMA NEHRP State Assistance Grant Program can be sent to [email protected]. Applicants needing technical assistance with FEMA GO should contact the FEMA GO Help Desk Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET at [email protected] or 877-611-4700.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fema.gov/fact-sheet/funding-opportunities-fema-national-earthquake-hazards-reduction-program-nehrp-grant The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos