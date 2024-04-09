Sunny Hostin Predicts Cicadas, Solar Eclipses, and Earthquakes Are Caused by 'Climate Change' | News





The View's Sunny Hostin analyzed the latest natural events like Friday's earthquake that shook New Jersey and New York, the unusual double brood of billions of cicadas coming in a few weeks, and Monday's solar eclipse as possible signs of climate change.

The discussion began with co-host Alyssa Farrah Griffin joking Monday about the earthquake that occurred late last week.

“So, what's kind of crazy is that with the earthquake on Friday and then the eclipse today, people had all kinds of conspiracies about the end of the world. Then I read on the Internet that the epicenter of the earthquake was actually in Bedminster in New Jersey,” she added with A criticism of her former boss, former President Donald Trump. “Fun fact. I grew up with Trump.”

The View hosts laughed, and Hostin said the quake had her makeup artist ready to leave the building.

“I have to say, Karen Dobish, our amazing makeup artist, when the earthquake happened, she put on her coat and said, ‘Jesus is coming. IM out. I'm leaving. We got a solar eclipse. “We got the earthquake,” Hostin said.

“I ran down the hallway,” co-host Sarah Haines joked.

“Ecstasy here,” Farrah Griffin joked.

“Ecstasy is here,” Hostin added. “And then also I knew the cicadas were coming.”

The View hosts discussed their knowledge of the frequency of cicadas. Hosten then concluded that climate change or “something” was happening.

“All of these things combined might lead someone to believe that there is climate change or that something is really happening,” Houston said.

“That's more important,” Behar responded in agreement.

“Or Jesus will come back,” Farrah Griffin joked again.

Behar then distinguished between earthquakes and climate change.

“With the exception of earthquakes, they are not at the mercy of climate change,” she told Hostin. “It's underground. It can't be.”

“What about planetary warming?” Houston asked.

“No, it happens,” Whoopi Goldberg explained. “And the eclipse, they knew the eclipse was coming because eclipses happen and they can actually tell when these things are going to happen.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gazette.com/news/wex/sunny-hostin-speculates-cicadas-solar-eclipse-and-earthquake-could-be-caused-by-climate-change/article_74ec952d-9bf0-52f7-8f5f-2b6883a2c6e0.html

