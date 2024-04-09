Earthquakes can trigger a huge slide in Cascadia





On December 20, 2022, a 6.4 magnitude earthquake shook part of Northern California, causing damage in the town of Ferndale. This event, which collided with a fault within the subducting Gorda plate, likely triggered a months-long episode of slip along the nearby Cascadia subduction zone, according to a new paper published in Science Advances.

“This is the first study to document post-seismic slip at the interface caused by ruptures in the subducting Gorda slab.”

Researchers have been seriously studying Cascadia because the fault is capable of producing devastating magnitude 9.0 earthquakes. How small shocks, such as the Ferndale earthquake, change the pressure at the subduction zone front, known as a major thrust, reveals the danger facing the Pacific Northwest.

“This is the first study to document post-seismic slip at the interface caused by ruptures in the subducting Gorda slab,” said Jianhua Gong, an assistant professor of seismology at Indiana University Bloomington, who was not involved in the study. “These fault interactions may be more common in subduction zones than previously thought.”

Three-way tectonic collision

Within the Cascadia Subduction Zone, the Juan de Fuca, Jorda, and Explorer plates are subducted beneath the larger North American plate along a 1,100 km (700 mi) stretch off the west coast of North America between British Columbia and northern California.

The subduction zone ends near Cape Mendocino, California. There, the Gorda, Pacific, and North American plates meet at the Mendocino triple junction—a triple tectonic collision. North of the triple junction, the Gorda plate is spreading away from the Pacific plate and subducting beneath the North American plate. To the south, the Pacific plate slides across the North American plate along the San Andreas Fault.

Lying between the Pacific and North American plates, the Gorda plate is subjected to enormous pressures and partially releases in frequent earthquakes, making the Cape Mendocino offshore one of the most seismically active areas in California.

In 1992, a 7.2 magnitude earthquake caused fires, landslides and a small tsunami. Most recently, a pair of earthquakes rocked the Petrolia community in 2021. An earthquake struck Ferndale the following year, causing two deaths, as well as damage to a bridge and 150 buildings.

And yet he moves

The authors of the new study explored how the Ferndale earthquake affected movement within the Mendocino trijunction. They used data from the Northern California Seismic Network and the Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) to determine the sources of the main quake and its aftershocks.

The Ferndale earthquake struck along a roughly east-west oriented strike-slip fault in the subducting Gorda slab, according to the data. Although the quake generated numerous aftershocks along these faults and nearby faults, “aftershocks were noticeably absent from the subduction interface,” said David Shelley, a USGS geophysicist and first author of the study.

But after the shaking subsided, Cascadia's huge thrust was slowly adjusted. GNSS data, which can be used to track ground motion, revealed that the crust south of the main shock fault moved westward in the months after the quake, in contrast to the eastward displacement observed during the event.

The researchers simulated this post-seismic movement and found that the GNSS data agreed with about 4 centimeters (1.6 inches) of gradual slip along the Cascadia megathrust over a period of two months. This movement was likely caused by stress transmitted from the main shock.

“The observation of post-seismic slip on the megathrust is one of the most exciting discoveries in this paper,” Jung said. Interactions between sheet ruptures and slip at subduction interfaces have been reported from Japan but not previously described at the Mendocino Triple Junction.

Whose fault is it, anyway?

“We must take into account potential interactions between faults, including the possibility that large high-thrust earthquakes may nucleate when slip on the fault within the subducting plate.”

The study reaffirms how researchers view complex subduction zones. “Instead of thinking [subduction] “In fault systems in isolation, we must take into account potential interactions between faults, including the possibility that large earthquakes will nucleate when slip on the fault within the subducting slab,” Shelley said.

These fault interactions can affect seismic hazard estimates. The massive Cascadia force has generated magnitude 9.0 earthquakes in the past, most recently in 1700. The new study suggests that a fault in the Mendocino triple junction could trigger a powerful Cascadia earthquake, which could affect millions of people in cities like Portland. raw. Seattle, Washington; and Vancouver, British Columbia

The study also highlights how much is still unknown about Mendocino Triple Junction, Gong said. “Although significant progress has been made in densifying the seismic and geodetic monitoring network near the Triple Junction in recent years, a denser network is needed to better image faults and resolve important slip parameters.”

—Caroline Hassler (@carbonbasedcary), science writer

Citation: Hasler, C. (2024), Earthquakes can trigger strong slip in Cascadia, Eos, 105, https://doi.org/10.1029/2024EO240162. Published April 8, 2024. Text © 2024. The Authors. CC BY-NC-ND 3.0 Unless otherwise noted, images are subject to copyright. Any reuse without express permission of the copyright owner is prohibited.

Related

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://eos.org/articles/earthquakes-can-trigger-megathrust-slip-in-cascadia The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos