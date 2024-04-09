“The View” edits emergency alert for earthquake that stuns hosts





The most recent noise-making operation made by the cell phone of notoriously interrupting Joy Behar — himself a regular co-host of the show at this point — was silenced during a subsequent broadcast of the show.

After a 4.8-magnitude earthquake rocked New York City on Friday morning, panelists remembered their need for tequila (or, in Sunny Hostin's case, Beyoncé's strength that distracted her from feeling like a natural disaster), before the panelists' cell phones went off. With a mass emergency alert system warning them of the earthquake.

“Make him stop!” Behar said as she tossed her phone to Sarah Hines, who offered to help the 81-year-old with her latest technological nightmare. “Make this stop too,” Ana Navarro said. “I don't know how to do that.”

While Behar lamented, “The phone, everything, the watch,” Haines marveled at the contents of her host’s device. “Oh my god, how many things do you have open?” Haines asked, looking at Behar with an amused look.

The show then continued as usual, although the moment (shown above) was deleted from the segment's YouTube debut as well as the full episode's premiere on Hulu.

Behar's cell phone has become a known nuisance after it went off several times during The View's live shows in the recent past. Although it may seem logical that the series would want to remove such an interruption from an episode's runtime, there may be a more practical explanation for the deletion later on.

“The View” edits the earthquake emergency alert.

ABC

According to the FCC standards release, “the use of simulated or actual [Emergency Alert System] EAS or WEA attention codes or signals (consisting of two tones sent simultaneously), for unauthorized purposes – such as commercial or entertainment purposes – can confuse people or lead to “alert fatigue,” which describes an event where there is a possibility that The public becomes “desensitized to alerts, leading people to ignore potentially life-saving warnings and information.”

However, there are no FCC regulations regarding Behar's other terrorist phone antics, including the time Siri interrupted the show's host to give Behar backstage directions to her seat at the table.

EW has reached out to representatives for the FCC and The View for comment.

The View airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ew.com/the-view-edits-out-earthquake-emergency-alert-startles-cohosts-8628426 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos