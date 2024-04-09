A minor earthquake shakes central Virginia, and tremors are felt across counties





HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — If you live in central Virginia, you probably experienced a minor earthquake last evening. The epicenter of the quake was just north of the Glen Allen area, causing many residents in different counties to feel the tremors.

According to reports from various provinces, the magnitude of the earthquake was relatively small at 2.1. Although of minor intensity, residents from Chester to Oilville reported feeling the ground shaking around 10:45 p.m., though fortunately there were no reports of damage.

Hundreds of people expressed their shock after experiencing slight shaking. The US Geological Survey confirmed the size of the earthquake, stressing that although it was not strong enough to cause major damage, it was still noticeable.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located north of Glen Allen. However, reports of people feeling shaking came from areas including Henrico, Mechanicsville near Hanover, and the city of Richmond.

Previously: Residents of the greater Richmond area experienced a minor earthquake

This incident is a reminder of the seismic activity that sometimes affects the region. In 2020, an earthquake near Louisa County reached a magnitude of 2.7. The most significant earthquake in recent memory was the Mineral earthquake in 2011, with a magnitude of 5.8, causing extensive damage.

David Kitchen, a professor of geology at the University of Richmond, explained that central Virginia lies within a seismic zone with numerous fault lines, which sometimes cause earthquakes. He reassures residents that although knowing what to do during an earthquake is essential, there is no need to fear, because Virginia earthquakes are rare and usually minor.

“There's nothing to worry about, it's just the Earth doing what the Earth does,” Kitchen said.

He explains that because the East Coast crust is so cold, earthquakes that occur here feel different from earthquakes in California, for example, as earthquakes here are much shallower and spread over a wider distance.

Kitchen advises residents to stay calm during earthquakes and follow safety protocols, such as “duck and cover” if necessary.

If you feel an earthquake, you can report it to the USGS.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wric.com/news/virginia-news/minor-earthquake-shakes-central-virginia-residents-across-counties-feel-tremors/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos