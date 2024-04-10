“The View” co-host Sunny Hostin claims the eclipse is caused by climate change





“The View” co-host Sunny Hostin blamed “climate change” for Monday's solar eclipse, Friday's earthquake and the expected cicada breeding season.

“All of these things together might lead one to believe that climate change exists or that something is actually happening,” she said Monday.

A 4.8-magnitude earthquake was felt on Friday by residents of New York and New Jersey. On Monday, a highly anticipated solar eclipse swept across the continental United States

Houston also claimed that her studio makeup artist “put on her coat” and “ran down the hallway” during the earthquake saying, “Jesus is coming” and “the rapture is here.”

But co-hosts Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg pushed back on her theory.

“Except earthquakes are not at the mercy of climate change. They are underground. It is not possible,” Behar said.

“What about planetary warming?” She replied.

The View/ABC A highly anticipated solar eclipse sweeps across the continental United States on Monday, April 8. Kara Owsley/The Enquirer/USA Today Network

“No, it happens,” Goldberg said. “And the eclipse, they knew the eclipse was coming because eclipses happen, and they could actually tell when these things were going to happen.”

Hostin noted that it was the first time in 100 years that two different broods of cicadas had appeared in mating season at the same time, but Goldberg immediately shut it down, arguing that it happens every 17 years.

Co-host Alyssa Farrah Griffin joked that Trump caused the quake: “I read online that the epicenter was actually in Bedminster, New Jersey…fun fact. So, I grew up with Trump.”

Usgs AP YouTube/display

Others have been criticized for similar positions, including Green Party member and US Senate candidate for New Jersey Christina Amira Khalil, who went viral after she posted a similar theory on social media claiming that the earthquake that shook New York and New Jersey on Friday was caused by climate change. .

“I experienced my first earthquake in New Jersey. We never have earthquakes,” she wrote. “The climate crisis is real. “The strangest experience ever.”

This post was widely mocked and received an X validation “Community Note” to provide more context.

In the end, Khalil deleted the post and switched her account to “protected” mode so that the public could no longer view her posts.

