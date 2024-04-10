Are you prepared for an earthquake in Utah?





SALT LAKE CITY — On April 18, Utah residents statewide will participate in earthquake drills at work, school or home.

On April 3, a 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck the central east coast of Taiwan.

Taiwan earthquake: A seismologist talks about what we know so far and what might happen next

Then, on April 5, a 4.8 magnitude earthquake struck New York City. The epicenter of the earthquake was in Tewksbury, central New Jersey, about 40 miles west of New York City.

A 4.8 magnitude earthquake hits the New York City area

A Utah earthquake expert joins the show

“The Taiwan earthquake would have been about 1,000 times stronger than the New York earthquake,” said Wade Matthews of the Utah Division of Emergency Management at Be Ready Utah. He joins Dave and Debbie to discuss The Great Shake Out and what it means to fall, cover and hold still during an earthquake.

Matthews said it is difficult to judge the size of an earthquake while it is occurring.

“You never really know from the beginning. That's why we want this to just be second nature. Don't wait for more information. Drop, dive, and hold here, now,” he stressed.

According to The ShakeOut, here's how to do it:

Drop where you are on your hands and knees. This position protects you from falling and reduces your chances of being hit by falling or flying objects. Cover your head and neck with one arm and one hand. If there is a sturdy table or desk nearby, crawl under for shelter. If there is no shelter nearby, crawl next to an interior wall. Stay on your knees; Bending to protect vital organs. Wait until the shaking stops. Under the shelter: hold it with one hand; Be prepared to move with your shelter if it changes. In an earthquake, don't run

If you don't have a table or chair to cover and hold on to, “stand on a wall that doesn't have any glass above your head — no mirrors, windows, or picture frames. Kneel on the floor and cover only your head.” [and] “Your neck with your arms and hands,” Matthews said.

Also make sure that the wall you will be sheltering in does not have shelves or overhead cabinets.

“If you're in bed, don't run to grab the kids or anything else. You can do this after the shaking stops. Just stay in bed and pull a pillow over your head,” Matthews said.

If you are inside a store when an earthquake occurs, do not run to the exit, but rather go to the end of the aisle where there are no shelves at the top. But if you can't, flip the grocery cart over and get under it for protection.

If you are outside when the earthquake strikes, move to an open area, stay away from telephone poles, trees and buildings and stay there.

Do not take shelter inside the entrance

The old advice for safety during an earthquake was to seek shelter in the doorway. But during an earthquake the door will violently flip back and forth.

“We don't want people being kicked out of the doorway, getting their fingers smashed, or anything like that. So we're not talking about standing in doorways that have doors. If it's a doorway, like a living room to a hallway, that's OK,” Matthew said.

If you are inside a building when an earthquake strikes, do not run for the exit because it is difficult to move forward in a straight line because the contents of the room you are in will slide back and forth on the floor.

Instead, drop.

If you don't, you could catch something that could knock you down.

“Stay in the building until the shaking stops,” Matthews advised.

He said: If you are in a car during an earthquake, do not stop on a bridge or under an overpass.

“Try not to stop under big trees [or] Power lines or buildings. . . And just stay in the car.”

Dave & Dujanovic can be heard weekdays from 9 a.m. to noon. on KSL News Radio. Users can find the show on the KSL NewsRadio website and app, as well as on Apple Podcasts and Google Play.

We want to hear from you.

Do you have a story idea or tip? Send it to the KSL NewsRadio team here.

