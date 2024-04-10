This New York City store sold thousands of earthquake T-shirts within 21 hours





Right after a 4.8-magnitude earthquake rocked the northeastern United States on Friday, Kerry Cooley glanced at his graphic designer and said, “Do you think we could make a T-shirt out of this?”

It took Cooley and his team 15 minutes to make the shirt and hang it outside the customizable clothing store, on New York's Upper West Side. Cooley says he did not advertise it on social media, and the shirt was priced at $10, and he did not expect to make a big profit.

Soon his store — a franchised location of Big Frog Custom T-shirts and More — had 70 customers waiting in a two-hour line, trying to get their hands on a gray, red and blue cotton T-shirt that read “I Survived the New York City Earthquake.” That afternoon, Cooley says. He adds that a customer told him that the shirt had been viewed nearly two million times on the social media platform X.

The result, he says: the highest-grossing weekend in retail ever. The store sold nearly 1,000 Earthquake shirts over a 21-hour period on Friday and Saturday, generating more than $9,800 in revenue, according to documents reviewed by CNBC Make It. Cooley estimates that 20% of in-store sales are profits.

Cooley — who opened the store in 2019 after leaving his job as an executive at JPMorgan Chase, according to his LinkedIn profile — says he's never seen a weekend like this before. The store was so busy that its employees didn't have time to come up with a follow-up design, or a design for Monday's solar eclipse.

Colley says tourists passed by because their friends saw videos of his store on local news channels in Italy.

A “semi-retirement” party became a full-time job

Before Cooley opened the doors to his T-shirt shop, he spent two and a half decades working in banking. After nearly 12 years at JPMorgan Chase, he felt burned out, and a business coach advised him to get into entrepreneurship, he says.

Then he met with a franchise specialist who gave him some ideas. Cooley landed at Big Frog, which has more than 75 locations across the U.S., in part because the company's owners told him they weren't sure how to market a store in New York — meaning he had some freedom to run the store his own way. He says.

The store is run by Cooley and his husband, Joshua Dromm, who helps out on the side. Cooley runs the ship, and has three full-time and three part-time employees. He works 60 hours a week, and most of the store's typical revenue comes from local businesses or events, he says.

It was supposed to be a “semi-retirement” job, but now he works longer hours and earns less — it's all worth it, says Cooley.

“I've learned more in the last five years than I could have ever imagined,” he says. “I'll never go back.” “There's pure joy in experiencing it. That's why I loved this franchise… You're creative, and you work with all kinds of different people.”

His store began selling the Earthquake shirt online on Sunday, after seeing imitators advertising near-identical versions. He says the hype is waning, but the store still made about $1,600 in online sales as of Monday evening.

The shirts still cost $10 each, less than the standard Big Frog shirt at $30. Cooley says he doesn't plan to raise the price.

“We weren't looking to make a million dollars,” he says. “We weren't looking to make anything at all. It's just fun.”

Do you want to make extra money outside of your day job? Sign up for CNBC's new online course on How to Earn Passive Income Online to learn about popular passive income streams, tips for getting started and real-life success stories. Register today and save 50% using discount code EARLYBIRD.

Plus, sign up for the CNBC Make It newsletter for tips and tricks for success in business, money, and life.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2024/04/09/this-viral-nyc-shop-sold-a-thousand-earthquake-t-shirts-in-21-hours.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos