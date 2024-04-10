Experience with natural disasters helped limit the death toll





An injured woman is rescued in a remote area after the April 3 earthquake around Hualien, Taiwan, April 4, 2024. Tyrone Siu/Reuters

Five days after a strong earthquake measuring between 7.2 and 7.4 on the Richter scale occurred off the coast of Hualien County in eastern Taiwan, the death toll rose to 13 people, while 1,133 others were injured and six are still missing. This includes a Singaporean-Australian couple, who rescuers are still searching for on Monday morning, April 8, amid massive rockslides and landslides in the mountainous region.

Several hundred buildings, a bridge and part of the road were also destroyed or damaged, but overall, most of the infrastructure remained well preserved. On Sunday, a helicopter dropped boxes of food and survival kits onto an elementary school, a church and other places that remained closed, while several teams of engineers and heavy machinery continued to clear roads and tunnel entrances of huge boulders blocking them. .

A few hundred tourists also remained stuck at the luxury Silks Place Taroko hotel complex, located in the heart of Taroko National Park, whose magnificent valleys are one of Taiwan's most popular tourist destinations.

“Local rescue capabilities and resources are abundant,” Interior Minister Lin Yuchang, who also heads the Central Emergency Operations Center, said on Saturday.

40,000 earthquakes per year

Several factors appear to have contributed to the surprisingly low number of casualties as a result of this recent earthquake. The first is simply to repeat this type of event. Due to its geological location on the Pacific Ring of Fire, with numerous fault lines running through it, Taiwan is very familiar with earthquakes. For about 30 years, the issue has been closely monitored by the authorities, in particular the Central Meteorological Office Seismic Network (CWBSN), which has 170 stations spread across the island and monitors, records and analyzes 40,000 earthquakes annually, with constantly monitoring equipment. Being improved. But only part of these tremors can be perceived, and only part of them causes damage. During the 20th century, 48 earthquakes killed people in Taiwan.

Since the infamous Chi Chi earthquake of September 21, 1999, dubbed “921,” the authorities have decided to stop treating such disasters as inevitable. “921”, which had a magnitude of 7.7 on the Richter scale, killed more than 2,400 people.

At that time, 51,000 buildings collapsed, and a similar number were partially destroyed. Since then, the government has imposed strict construction and safety standards in order to make all new buildings more resistant to seismic shocks. As evidence of its confidence in Taiwan's technology and experience in the field of combating earthquakes, Taiwan had the audacity in 2004 to build the tallest tower in the world at that time, the famous Taipei 101 Tower, which reaches a height of 508 meters. In addition to its very deep foundations, the building has a massive structure. A 730-ton steel pendulum hangs between several floors at the top of the building, visible to visitors. It is supposed to mitigate the tower's undulations and reduce them by 40% in the event of an earthquake or strong winds. Although 70% of the most severe earthquakes occur on the east coast, the capital Taipei, located in the north of the island, regularly “shakes”.

