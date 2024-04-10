Taiwan's infrastructure was able to withstand the damage caused by the earthquake





Taiwan witnessed a 7.4-magnitude earthquake on April 3, the strongest earthquake the country has witnessed in 25 years. The earthquake killed at least 10 people and injured more than 900 others, while some are still missing. Despite the strength of the earthquake, the death toll and damage to infrastructure were much lower than expected – largely due to Taiwan's construction engineering requirements.

Why was earthquake damage in Taiwan so minimal?

Taiwan emerged relatively unscathed despite being hit by its largest earthquake in more than two decades. “It's remarkable that given an earthquake of this magnitude, we've seen so few reported casualties,” Daniel Aldrich, a political science professor at Northeastern University who studies global earthquake resilience, told NPR. The country had previously revised its building codes following the 1999 7.3-magnitude earthquake that killed more than 2,000 people. “Taiwan has reorganized its disaster response and begun a number of attempts at bottom-up and top-down shock response,” Aldrich said. “What we see in 2024 is a direct result of previous response and government criticism.”

Following the 1999 earthquake, the country constructed new buildings to strict engineering standards and reinforced old buildings to be more earthquake-resistant. “The concept of building design, basically, is that we remain intact during small earthquakes, can be repaired after moderate earthquakes, and withstand major earthquakes without collapsing,” Teng Tzu Yu, head of Hualien's Economic Affairs Department, told the Wall Street Journal. In many Taiwanese cities, life continued as usual the day after last week's earthquake, with people returning to work and shops opening their doors.

Taiwan has cracked down on developers who are stingy when it comes to construction. “They issued huge fines and penalties to builders who were found to have in any way curtailed construction. And there was really serious investment in all the new buildings,” Aldrich told CNN.

What changes were made in preparation?

CNN said: “Seismologists in Taiwan describe the strength of the earthquake as equivalent to 32 atomic bombs dropped on Hiroshima.” “It shook the entire island of Taiwan and was felt as far away as Hong Kong and Shanghai.” Even with all the shaking, people inside Taipei's tallest skyscraper, Taipei 101, remained safe thanks to “the large yellow pendulum in the middle of the building that helped absorb the shock,” the Washington Post said. Called a wind damper, it “absorbs the slight swaying movements of the building at all times downwards[d] “People in the building were upset,” the Taipei 101 website said.

For non-skyscrapers, Taiwan's updated building codes require “strong designs for steel reinforcing bars embedded in reinforced concrete, reinforcement of building foundations, and regular seismic drills among the general public,” NPR reported. “The most important mission we've undertaken is to modernize schools,” Ko Fung Ma, a research fellow and seismologist at Academia Sinica in Taipei, told NPR.

Infrastructure repair in Taiwan is a prime example of preventive measures that can be taken to reduce the devastation caused by natural disasters. The newspaper said that the “relatively light damage” caused by the earthquake “also demonstrated the value of the government's implementation of strict engineering laws.” Other countries could take similar approaches to prepare for earthquakes, especially those along fault lines.

