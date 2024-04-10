Letters to the Editor – April 10, 2024





The problem: The 4.8 magnitude earthquake that struck New York and New Jersey last Friday.

They say an earthquake is nature's dance, which is why last Friday's quake left this New Yorker hoping for a repeat (“On Shaky Ground,” April 7).

As my office building staggered like a drunkard calling for another round, I found the experience to be all too fleeting.

Did our mild earthquake have a special skill in California?

Maybe not.

But what it was was something much more dignified. It was like a bullfight, where the matador and the beast embrace at the end.

Oliver Mosier

Brooklyn

What can New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy do after the accident (“New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy under fire for not returning to state in wake of historic earthquake that left residents terrified,” April 6)?

It was a small earthquake and did little damage.

Should he have overreacted like New York Governor Hoochul?

New Jersey has qualified leadership in the agencies that run the state.

If the damage was severe, its absence would be noticeable.

Then it would have been key to coordinating state and federal agencies.

But the actual state agencies are run by their heads, not the governor.

Peter Perano

Ridgewood, New Jersey

An earthquake last Friday, historic rains and floods in March and a solar eclipse on Monday.

Add to that two wars that claimed thousands of lives.

Could orgasm be soon?

David DiBello

Brooklyn

Imagine if the earthquake had occurred exactly one week ago, on Good Friday.

Churches would be filled to bursting on Easter Sunday morning with people who suddenly began calling themselves lost Christians.

James Visby

Mamaroneck

An earthquake on the Jersey Shore, and a bridge collapse in Baltimore.

ISIS is being slaughtered from behind a gun, and the moon completely blocks the sun.

Aid workers in Gaza are in shock.

what should I say?

Among the amazing events that have occurred in just the past two weeks, Billy Joel has enough material to repeat his hit song “We Didn't Start the Fire.”

Where is Morabito?

Scranton, Pennsylvania.

Keep up with the most important news of the day

Stay up to date with the latest news with the evening update.

Thank you for your registration!

Problem: The engine cover of a Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 came off after takeoff from Denver.

Why is every mishap involving a Boeing plane always considered Boeing's fault (“Things Go awry on Another Boeing 737,” April 8)?

These planes are supposed to be operated and maintained by airlines: they fly constantly. Many of these aircraft are also between 10 and 15 years old.

If something breaks or falls, it's likely the airline's fault – not Boeing's.

I think all the mainstream media is doing, deliberately, is to disparage and destroy one of the major US aircraft manufacturers so that Airbus, and perhaps China's new aircraft, can gain business.

Samuel Mark

West Hempstead

I have a prediction: If and when the full story of Boeing's quality collapse is known, the culprit will likely be DEI.

This means that it will become clear that hiring and promotion standards have deteriorated to where they were based on vague factors other than reasonable ones such as merit and excellence.

Hank Taylor

Bryan, Texas

What's going on with the US aviation industry?

Another 737 lost its engine cover.

It seems that the once most reliable means of transportation is now collapsing.

Mindy Rader

new city

Want to comment on today's stories? Send your ideas (with your full name and city of residence) to [email protected]. Letters are edited for clarity, length, accuracy and style.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2024/04/09/opinion/tri-state-areas-surprise-earthquake-letters-to-the-editor-april-10-2024/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos