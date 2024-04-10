In the window within 15 minutes





Kerry Cooley, Big Frog's custom t-shirt manager, stands outside the UWS store holding the ubiquitous t-shirt. Image source: Gus Saltonstall.

Written by Gus Saltonstall

Earthquakes move fast but New York City's T-shirt business may move even faster.

An Upper West Side store has gotten a lot of attention online for having an “I Survived the New York City Earthquake” T-shirt in their window less than 15 minutes after the earthquake struck New York City on Friday.

“This is the fastest merchandise turnaround I've ever seen,” the American lounge singer wrote on X on Friday. This post has been viewed more than eight million times.

This is the fastest turnaround in goods I've ever seen pic.twitter.com/Y06Pl36g58

— America's Lounge Singer (@KrangTNelson) April 5, 2024

The store behind this quick-thinking business is Big Frog Custom T-Shirts located at 2244 Broadway, between West 80th and 81st Streets.

The T-shirt shop has been operating on the Upper West Side for four years. Big Frog also happens to be the supplier of our West Side Rag merchandise, which we chose because of its local roots.

Store owner Kerry Cooley, who had the idea to create the earthquake shirt, told West Side Rag that the past few days have been tough for the business.

“We probably had them in the window in 12 minutes, and then sold 6 of them in the next 10 minutes,” Cooley said, inside the still crowded store Monday morning. “It hasn't stopped since.”

They sold about 1,000 of the shirts over the weekend, which take about two minutes to make, Cooley said.

One of those customers was Hei Lun Cha, who was visiting from Boston but made sure to add a trip to Big Frog Custom T-Shirts in order to get earthquake apparel.

Hai Lun Cha wears his new shirt. Image source: Gus Saltonstall.

Cooley confirmed that the vast majority of customers coming to the store were inquiring about the earthquake T-shirt.

“Right now, everyone is coming in to buy this shirt. There was about a two-hour wait on Saturday, about 70 people in line, and it was exhausting,” Cooley said. “I thought we were going to sell 10. I had no idea this was going to happen.” “

Tote bags bearing the same message “I Survived the New York City Earthquake” are also now available.

