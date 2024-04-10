The northwest of the country is exposed to a rare earthquake





Written by Virginia Friedman and Landon Ramer

When buildings across Northwest Philadelphia began shaking last Friday at 10:23 a.m., it took most people more than a minute to understand what was happening.

“Could there be a big truck passing by?” People thought, “I didn't know there was construction going on near here!”

But they got their answer quickly. A rare East Coast earthquake had just struck the region — a 4.8 magnitude quake that originated in New Jersey and was felt from Baltimore to Boston.

Friday's earthquake measured 4.8 on the Richter scale, which is the scale scientists use from 1 to 10 to measure the intensity of an earthquake, and it was a relatively minor tremor. According to the USGS, earthquakes measure at least 5.5 on the scale before they damage buildings, and you can't even feel a tremor below 2.5. The strongest earthquake ever recorded was the 9.5 magnitude Great Chilean Earthquake, which struck a town called Valdivia on May 22, 1960.

But still earthquakes in these parts are rare and people are shaken.

“It was like someone was using a jackhammer under the house,” said Kristin Herman, who lives in Mount Airy near Carpenters Woods. “At first, I thought there might be an explosion about to happen.”

Once the literal and aphoristic dust settled, many questioned the underlying science that explained it all. Earthquakes usually occur at the boundaries between tectonic plates, which are large pieces of rock on the Earth's surface or crust. But Philadelphia is not close to a plate boundary, so why do we get earthquakes?

For starters, it is important to understand how an earthquake occurs. An earthquake is what happens when two parts of the Earth's surface move close to each other. This creates energy that builds up and suddenly releases, and we feel it trembling under our feet. Aftershocks are smaller earthquakes that occur when the crust adjusts to its new location.

Although we are not above a tectonic plate boundary, the North American plate we live on is slowly being pushed and compressed by the spreading ocean floor. This pressure builds up, sometimes pushing through old fractures or other weak points in the plate.

Hence our earthquake.

Although rare, such earthquakes have not been heard of before. The last major earthquake in this area, which originated in Delaware and registered a magnitude of 4.1 on the Richter scale, occurred in 2017. More than a decade ago, in 2011, buildings throughout downtown were evacuated when a 5.8-magnitude earthquake struck, Thanks Virginia.

Another strange thing about earthquakes here in our area is that they travel much farther than those on the West Coast, where the rocks are younger and more fractured. This is because the rocks on much of the East Coast are older and denser, in some cases hundreds of millions of years old. This allowed them more time to heal previous fractures, which in turn allowed seismic waves to travel through them more efficiently.

And next time, when possible, it's always good to know what to do. According to the CDC, remember the saying: Drop! cover! Hold on! In other words, get down on your hands and knees; Crawl under a table or desk or next to low furniture, covering your head and neck and holding on to any piece of furniture you bend under.

Virginia Friedman is a science teacher at Springside Chestnut Hill Academy, and Landon Ramer is one of her sixth-grade students.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://chestnuthilllocal.com/stories/nw-rocked-by-a-rare-earthquake,31803 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos