Roger the rescue dog, who was too cheerful to sniff out drugs, helps recover from the Taiwan earthquake





In brief: Search and rescue dog Roger found his third body while recovering from the Taiwan earthquake over the weekend. Roger was initially intended to be a drug police dog but turned out to be too funny for the role. What's next: Roger is set to retire soon after five years with the Kaohsiung Fire Bureau.

Roger the Labrador has a special job recovering from the Taiwan earthquake, but he wouldn't have had it if he hadn't failed another mission.

A 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck the east coast of the island last week, killing at least 13 people and injuring more than 1,100 others, according to local authorities.

This was the largest earthquake to hit the island in 25 years.

Eight-year-old Roger is one of four dogs participating in a special search and rescue mission in Hualien County.

Volunteers and rescue dogs from the Kaohsiung Fire Bureau are helping with the earthquake recovery process. (Facebook: Chen Chi Mai)

Kaohsiung Mayor Chin Chi-mai said Roger's third body was found on Sunday.

“Certified in advanced rubble searching by the International Rescue Dog Organization (IRO) and specializing in “searching and rescuing rubble piles,” Roger hesitated at first while sniffing today but eventually stopped decisively at a certain spot, lowering his head toward a pile of rubble, Mr Chen said on social media.

Roger's handler, Shane Babb, said the retriever's puzzled behavior showed him something wasn't right, which led to the discovery of the victim, he said.

The special search and rescue team in Kaohsiung had rescued 181 people as of April 6.

Journalists took the opportunity to speak with Roger and his coach. (Facebook: Chen Chi Mai)

Roger wasn't always a search and rescue dog – in fact he had other intentions planned for him.

According to the Taiwanese news agency CNA, Roger was born in a training center for dogs trained to sniff out drugs.

However, Chen Chih-san, search and rescue team leader of the Kaohsiung Fire Bureau, told reporters that Roger failed to do the job because he was too playful.

He said Roger had difficulty obeying “one command, one action” – so his career changed from drug detector to search and rescue.

“I'm not saying he wasn't good or that he didn't get along with others,” Chen said. “But the requirements for drug detection dogs are that they should not be restless and very independent.”

“but [these attributes] “She is what we want in rescue dogs.”

Roger was rewarded with lots of toys and snacks. (Facebook: Chen Chi Mai)

Roger joined the Kaohsiung Fire Bureau five years ago and is scheduled to retire soon.

Along with other rescue dogs Quanji, Vance and Mina, Roger was treated to lots of toys and snacks for his hard work during the earthquake search and rescue.

“The lively Roger is still full of energy,” the mayor said.

“After getting the ice cream toy, he didn't mind spoiling his appearance as he munched on it enthusiastically, bringing smiles to everyone's faces even though they were tired.”

