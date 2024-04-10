An aftershock from a 2.6 magnitude earthquake hits New Jersey





Seismologists expect more aftershocks in the New York City area

NEW YORK — Another aftershock rocked New Jersey Wednesday morning, days after the East Coast was hit by one of the strongest earthquakes the East Coast has seen in a century.

A 2.6-magnitude aftershock struck about 10:22 a.m. near Gladstone, New Jersey, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Authorities had previously warned that aftershocks could continue for a week or so after Friday's quake.

“While aftershocks are a concern during the first 24, 36 or 72 hours to about a week, the entire East Coast is a seismically active area,” said Dax Soule, a seismologist and seismologist. “But most earthquakes are relatively small.” Assistant Professor at Queen's College.

A 4.8-magnitude earthquake struck the town of Readington, New Jersey, on Friday morning and was felt in the northeast. This was followed by at least 32 aftershocks, including a magnitude 3.8 on Friday evening.

In the event of a large aftershock, authorities remind people to lie on the ground, cover your head and neck, and seek shelter under a piece of furniture either in a doorway or next to an interior wall.

Fortunately, there were no casualties or major damage to major infrastructure as a result of Friday's earthquake and its resulting aftershocks. However, there were several reports of minor damage throughout the area. Including multiple reports of gas leaks and water main breaks.

The US Geological Survey said that Friday's earthquake was felt in areas extending from Washington, D.C., to the state of Maine.

In 1884, a 5.0 magnitude earthquake shook the East Coast. The record for earthquakes in New Jersey is 5.3.

Jesse Zanger

Jesse Zanger is managing editor of CBSNewYork.com.

